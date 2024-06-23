Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Halter tops are so fun and versatile, it’s hard not to want to wear one every time you go out during the summer. Are they the perfect item of clothing? Quite possibly. And that’s really because they’re just so fun to wear. They’re easy, breezy, comfortable, and they go with just about everything, while we’re at it. So this particular one from Walmart is one you’re not going to want to miss out on, especially since it’s such an affordable one.

You can snag the Jessica Simpson Doria Halter Tie Top at Walmart for just $19 – yes, less than $20 – and it comes in multiple patriotic colors, just in time for the Fourth of July. It’s far more than just your average halter top, though. For one thing, it has traditional sleeves in addition to the halter ties. It slightly resembles a peasant top (remember those?) and it has a special tie that you tie behind your neck like a regular halter. Does it seem extraneous? Yeah. Does it look cool? Absolutely.

Get the Jessica Simpson Doria Halter Tie Top for just $19 at Walmart!

Plus, the top is cropped a bit at the navel, so you can show a bit of skin if you’d like. It’s not so much that you wouldn’t be able to wear it to a variety of functions, but it’s a tasteful addition with smocking that makes your blouse stand out from the rest of the pack. It’s especially great when paired with leggings, slacks, or even a skirt. Further from that, a good pair of heels would look absolutely fantastic if the situation called for it.

If you’re interested in wearing this halter top throughout the rest of summer, at the very least get it in all three colors: red, white, and blue, just in time for July 4th.

