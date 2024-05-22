17 Halter Tops That Will Anti-Age You — Starting at $5

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re setting our sights on summer, it’s time to talk about one of the most appropriate tops for the season: halter tops. No matter if you’re hanging out with the girls or heading on vacation, a halter top can keep you feeling young and refreshed!

From colorful styles to crochet variations, there is a halter top design that will make your summer and style easier and comfier. Nevertheless, we rounded up 16 halter tops that will anti-age you that start at just $5 — read on to see our picks!

1. Flow On: We love this halter top because of its skinny straps and neutral color options — just $23!

2. ’70s-Inspiration: This casual halter top has a draped neckline that has plenty of ’70s energy — was $30, now just $16!

3. Knitted Extravagance: If you love the crochet trend currently happening in fashion, you’ll love this striped colorblock halter top — just $25!

4. Vacation Ready: This striped halter top will look amazing with flare leg jeans and sandals — just $15!

5. Cropped Queen: This halter crop top uses a ribbed fabric for a luxe, elevated feel — just $20!

6. Polka Dot Realness: For those who love fun prints, you’ll love this top because of its polka dots — just $58!

7. Refined and Excellent: This halter top has a sleek neck strap that adds some sleekness to the piece — $45!

8. Denim Diva: This denim halter top has a plunging neckline for some edginess — just $59!

9. She Means Business: You’ll love this open back top if you like dressing like a girl boss when you’re off the clock. It has the cutest stripe design with a bow on the back — just $64!

10. Curve Appeal: This top comes covered in ruching and has a funky curved hem — just $168!

11. Plus Size-Approved: We love this halter tie top because it has more coverage but still has a fun twist — just $21!

12. Everyday Essential: This smocked halter woven top pairs well with trousers or jeans and heels — just $12!

13. Comfy Casual: This halter top has a chic wrapped design and it comes in two versatile colors — just $74!

14. Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired: We couldn’t help but wonder — this rosette contrast halter top look smashing with a frilly skirt and a pump — just $45!

15. Hot Mama: Pop on this buckle strap halter top with baggy, distressed jeans and a pointed-toe stiletto for a Y2K-inspired outfit — just $38!

16. Price-Conscious Hottie: This halter top is a simple option that’s perfect for anything — just $5!