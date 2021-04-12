21 Chic Halter Tops That Will Frame Your Face — Under $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Halter tops are flattering for a number of reasons, but we particularly love how their cut and style can highlight and frame your face. The straps on a halter top do more than support the garment — they can actually direct the eye to focus upwards, resulting in an effortless “look at me” moment. Of course, their sleeveless aesthetic is also ideal for the spring and summer seasons.

While there’s a general formula to follow when designing a halter top, there are still numerous versions within the category. There are casual halter tops, dressier halters tops and certainly pieces that are more revealing than others. If you’re a fan of the halter look, check out the breakdown of our favorite tops below. Each of these tops rings in under $25, so you’re practically guaranteed to find one you’re obsessed with!

21 Face-Framing Halter Tops for Spring and Summer

Cropped Halter Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: A staple halter top that any shopper should have in their closet is this version from Romwe, which you can style in so many ways!

2. We Also Love: This SweatyRocks cropped halter top comes in a variety of styles, including adorable versions with button-front details!

3. We Also Love: The ribbed material and strappy back on this Verdusa crop top make it perfect for going out!

4. We Also Love: Keep the tie-dye trend going strong this spring and summer with any one of these halter crop tops from Romwe!

5. We Also Love: The scalloped edges on this halter crop top from MakeMeChic give it a more unique look!

Long Halter Tops

6. Our Absolute Favorite: This long halter top from LouKeith is basically an elevated tank that you can rock on a daily basis.

7. We Also Love: The halter look was a major trend in the ’50s, and this top from Belle Poque has that same retro feel!

8. We Also Love: This tank-style halter top from MakeMeChic is an everyday staple.

9. We Also Love: This halter top from Dokotoo is made for casual wear!

10. We Also Love: This tank top from HWOKEFEIYU will be the foundation of countless low-key looks all summer song.

Casual Halter Tops

11. Our Absolute Favorite: This FARYSAYS halter top will look glamorous with a pair of skinny jeans or shorts.

12. We Also Love: This top from Acelitt is simple enough to wear out in the daytime, but you can totally dress it up if you’d like!

13. We Also Love: The ribbed knit material on this halter-style top from SweatyRocks makes it a strong basic to have on hand.

14. We Also Love: These halter tops from Amazon Essentials are ultra-affordable and optimal for casual wear or working out!

15. We Also Love: We love the adorable tie detail on the hem of this breezy halter top from Topstype!

Dressy Halter Tops

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This EIMIN halter top’s draped look and backless style make it the ultimate going-out top!

17. We Also Love: Wear this SheIn backless halter top with some high-waisted jeans for a seriously show-stopping look!

18. We Also Love: We’re also totally in love with the criss-cross halter look on this top from Honganda.

19. We Also Love: This cropped halter top from SweatyRocks has a flattering ruffle detail on the hem that can help slim the tummy area!

20. We Also Love: The criss-cross straps on this SheIn halter top show just the right amount of skin.

21. We Also Love: Wear this halter top from Verdusa if you want to turn heads!

