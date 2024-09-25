Your account
John Hardy: This Sustainable, Artisan Jewelry Brand Could Have Your New Favorite Staple

By
John Hardy
John Hardy

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We know all about jewels and glamor here at Us, so trust us when we say that John Hardy is the best-kept secret in luxury jewelry. They’ve been around since 1975 — an if-you-know-you-know kind of brand with a cult following, thanks to their standout sustainable practices and unparalleled hand-done craftsmanship.

Their jewelry is made with time-honored artisanal techniques, ethically sourced gemstones and 100% reclaimed silver and gold. We love the timeless, sleek designs and fusion of heritage technique with modern innovations — their Spear collection, for example, features cuffs and chokers with a cleverly engineered titanium core, which lends body-molding flex and an ultra-sleek fit on the body. 

Below are some of our current favorites from their Fall 2024 Collection.

Spear Ring

John Hardy Spear Ring
John Hardy

Intricately hand-carved, this sleek coil ring is accented with hand-set diamonds. A showstopper to add to your weekly rotation — $595!

See it!

Love Knot Bracelet

John Hardy Love Knot Bracelet
John Hardy

One of John Hardy’s most notable designs, the Love Knot Bracelet is a sleek symbol of commitment, resilience and love — finished with a lobster clasp for extra security — $550!

 

See it!
best-affordable-jewelry-brands

Love Knot Ring

John Hardy Love Knot Ring
John Hardy

We love the Love Knot Ring because it has all the intricacy and symbolism of the Love Knot Bracelet — but at a smaller scale, for a more understated look. Made with high-polish sterling, it’s bound to capture eyes and hearts — $425!

 

See it!

Smart Watch Strap

John Hardy Smart Watch Strap
John Hardy

Own an Apple Watch? If so, consider elevating it to the status of jewelry with this 18MM Smart Watch Strap. We love the low-profile hand woven details — in high-shine sterling silver — $1,100!

 

See it!

Heishi Bracelet

John Hardy Heishi Bracelet
John Hardy

For those who gravitate towards bold, color-forward pieces, this one-of-a-kind beaded bracelet adds color and character to any outfit — we’re obsessed with the touch of yellow gold — $1,895!

 

See it!

Want more? Check out all of John Hardy’s bestsellers.

