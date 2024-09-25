Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We know all about jewels and glamor here at Us, so trust us when we say that John Hardy is the best-kept secret in luxury jewelry. They’ve been around since 1975 — an if-you-know-you-know kind of brand with a cult following, thanks to their standout sustainable practices and unparalleled hand-done craftsmanship.

Their jewelry is made with time-honored artisanal techniques, ethically sourced gemstones and 100% reclaimed silver and gold. We love the timeless, sleek designs and fusion of heritage technique with modern innovations — their Spear collection, for example, features cuffs and chokers with a cleverly engineered titanium core, which lends body-molding flex and an ultra-sleek fit on the body.

Below are some of our current favorites from their Fall 2024 Collection.

Spear Ring

Intricately hand-carved, this sleek coil ring is accented with hand-set diamonds. A showstopper to add to your weekly rotation — $595!

Love Knot Bracelet

One of John Hardy’s most notable designs, the Love Knot Bracelet is a sleek symbol of commitment, resilience and love — finished with a lobster clasp for extra security — $550!

Love Knot Ring

We love the Love Knot Ring because it has all the intricacy and symbolism of the Love Knot Bracelet — but at a smaller scale, for a more understated look. Made with high-polish sterling, it’s bound to capture eyes and hearts — $425!

Smart Watch Strap

Own an Apple Watch? If so, consider elevating it to the status of jewelry with this 18MM Smart Watch Strap. We love the low-profile hand woven details — in high-shine sterling silver — $1,100!

Heishi Bracelet

For those who gravitate towards bold, color-forward pieces, this one-of-a-kind beaded bracelet adds color and character to any outfit — we’re obsessed with the touch of yellow gold — $1,895!

Want more? Check out all of John Hardy’s bestsellers.