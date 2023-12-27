Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Christmas is over, and 2024 is right around the corner. If you overindulged on too many holiday desserts and want to completely reset your diet — or if you’re not ready to make any major lifestyle changes, but still want to drop a few pounds — a juice cleanse might be for you!

But not all juice cleanses are created equal — at all. Many are loaded with sugars, preservatives, GMOs and additives which defeat the purpose of the cleanse. While this particular cleanse may seem a little pricey, there are thousands of reviews to back up its revitalizing effects. Feeling your best is worth it, especially if you hope start the new year on a strong foot!

Note: Juice cleanses aren’t for all shoppers, and you should always consult your doctor first if you have any concerns!

It only takes three days to detoxify your body with these juices. There are 18 bottles (plus three ginger shots as a bonus!) included, each packed with raw and cold-pressed fruits and veggies said to improve energy levels, complexion, digestion, immune function and bloating — all while reducing cravings. The six flavors are different mixes of nutritional powerhouses like kale, celery, lemon, ginger, orange and beet. Oh, and don’t worry if those sound unappealing — reviewers say the juices taste miraculously amazing!

Repairing your gut microbiome by any method (supplements, exercise, probiotics, fiber, stress management, etc.) has benefits including better digestion and bowel regularity, improved heart and kidney function, more energy and weight loss. This cleanse delivers an influx of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants said to support the gut; Eliminating the burden of digestion allows the good gut bacteria to flourish. And when gut health improves, the body is able to process inputs much more efficiently, yielding the (many) benefits listed above!

When you order a three-day cleanse, you’ll receive a box of frozen juices right to your doorstep. Yep, it’s that easy! Simply put 12 of the bottles in the freezer and refrigerate six for the first day. The package includes pre and post-cleanse instructions to guide you, making it great for first-timers and experienced juicers alike!

We all deserve to feel energized, healthy and strong. To maintain the benefits of the cleanse, it’s best to put forth a healthy lifestyle you can sustain for years to come. Let 2024 be your best year yet!

Get the 3 Day Juice Cleanse by Raw Fountain for $110 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

