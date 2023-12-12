Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dry lips are one of the most annoying things about cold weather. With winter just around the corner, it’s super important to keep your pout protected from cracking — but not all lip moisturizing products are created equal. My Unorthodox Life star and shapewear designer Julia Haart knows this all too well. She recently revealed to The Strategist that she has suffered from very dry lips her whole life, and after years of trial and error, she finally found one product that keeps her lips plump, healthy and well-hydrated: the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

“I’m always looking for something to moisturize my lips, especially in the wintertime,” Haart explained to the outlet. “And I don’t know what ingredient is in [the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask], but this is the first time in my life my lips have felt soft. I put it on before I go to sleep, and put it on in the morning. For touch-ups, I have the one that’s in the tube. It’s taken me forever to find something that actually works like this.”

It’s not just one special ingredient that restores delicate lip skin. The plush mask contains a heavy-hitting mix of shea butter, murumuru butter, vitamin C and coconut oil to deeply nourish lips overnight. Plus, a unique berry fruit complex provides antioxidant protection that wards off signs of aging (like fine lines) and keeps lips smooth and supple.

Because of all the rich ingredients, it feels a bit heavier than your average lip balm, but it isn’t tacky in the slightest. And although it is labeled as an overnight mask, you can use it at any point during the day when you need a little hydration boost (or an extra glossy finish over your lipstick).

Along with Haart, over 29,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this “revolutionizing” lip mask. “As someone with chronically dry and cracked lips, finding relief has been an ongoing struggle. Enter this lip mask—a complete game-changer,” one reviewer writes. “After just two nights of use, I’m thrilled to report a noticeable improvement. My lips feel soft, and the persistent dryness has significantly reduced. Unlike regular chapsticks that offered minimal relief, this mask feels more like a luxurious gloss without an overpowering scent. It not only moisturizes but seems to provide a protective barrier, aiding in the healing process. I’d highly recommend giving this lip mask a try if you’ve been battling dry lips with no success. It’s a small but mighty product that made a big difference for me!”

I can also personally attest to the lip mask’s incredible results. I’ve been using it for over five years and nothing else keeps my lips as soft and kissable as this product… and the tub lasts for six months! I recommend grabbing one (or a few) before the temperatures really start to drop. P.S. It also makes for a perfect stocking stuffer, too!

