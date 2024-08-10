Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over the years, especially if we don’t take care of it, our skin can lose its vigor and radiance. If you deal with wrinkles, dark spots or dryness, it’s imperative that you invest in a tinted sunscreen. Julianne Hough, known for starring in Footloose, Burlesque and Rock of Ages, has gorgeous skin. We found her favorite tinted sunscreen — and it’s only $43 at Amazon!

In an interview with E! Entertainment, Hough said this sunscreen is one of her favorites because of its after-effects. “For me, everything is about skin first and taking care of it,” Hough told the publication. “I love how this sunscreen makes me feel fresh and beautiful.”

The EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen is a nifty, versatile tool that will help protect your skin. This option is perfect for sensitive skin prone to acne, rosacea and dark spots. Also, it comes formulated with hyaluronic acid to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. What we love most about this option is that you can wear it under makeup or by itself.

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen for $43 (was $45) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of August 10, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this sunscreen, you would apply a small amount to your freshly cleansed face and massage it in. It’s that simple to protect your skin while also making sure it stays nourished and healthy. Further, it’s oil-free, fragrance-free, noncomedogenic, sensitivity-free and paraben-free.

If you’re on the fence about trying it, don’t be! This sunscreen has over 14,000 five-star reviews, so trust Us — you’re in good hands!

Regarding this sunscreen, one Amazon reviewer said, “I’ve been using this sunscreen for a few years now after it was recommended. It is by far my favorite sunscreen!! It feels like a moisturizer, and the slight tint gives a perfect glow! I use this every.single.day.”

Another reviewer added, “I love this tinted sunscreen product! It goes on smoothly and evenly. I haven’t used my usual foundation since using this product. The spf is 46, which is perfect.”

Furthermore, keeping your skin feeling protected and pretty is a full-time job. But using this Julianne Hough-approved tinted sunscreen could make it an easier process. You definitely snag this luxurious option while you can!

