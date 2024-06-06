Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Now that pools are officially open for the season, rich moms around the world are gearing up their pool bags! Of course many of them will include their favorite sunnies, snacks and a beach hat. But the coolest rich moms will have the whipped sunscreen that went viral on TikTok and was seen on the Instagrams of celebrity rich moms like Kim Kardashian.
The sunscreen that kids will actually want to put on is the Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30 Sunscreen. It’s meant to mimic literal whipped cream with a similar bottle and tilt valve dispenser that comes out just light as air like the dessert topping. It comes out in white, star-shaped mounds but melts into the skin like a classic sunscreen — and is only $23 on Amazon.
The sunscreen has an SPF of 30, so it’s great for those who want to protect their skin while also getting a little bit of sun. Containing clean ingredients like coconut oil, aloe vera, banana extract, vitamin E and niacinamide, the sunscreen helps to moisturize the skin at the same time. Smelling like summer in a bottle, it contains Vacation’s award-winning scent that combines notes of coconut, banana, pool water, pool toy and swimsuit lycra. Plus, it also comes with an air freshener with the same scent to keep your car smelling good on the way to the pool as well.
Clearly tons of rich moms have already prepped for summer, seeing as over 1,000 bottles of the sunscreen were bought in the last month alone. A newer sunscreen on the market, it’s already steadily racking up five-star ratings as well. One five-star reviewer said that the finish of it is “cast free but with a glow” and eventually dries. “It smells very lovely,” they said. “[It’s] kinda like the typical sunscreen but with a perfume essence.”
Another reviewer went as far as to say it’s “the best sunscreen” they’ve used on their face and the only one they’ll ever use again. “It doesn’t react with my other face products to leave that sticky bubbly residue and it is soooo light weight,” they said, “It also gives that glow!”
Just like any rich mom would, make sure your pool bag is stocked with the very best this summer season with this whipped cream-style sunscreen that you can find on Amazon for just $23.
