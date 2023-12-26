Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that frigid temperatures are approaching, it’s time to talk about lip care. Often, lips go unnoticed until it’s too late. You know, when you start to consider them once they’re already cracking, bleeding and ultra-dry. That’s why it’s important to remember to bring an appropriate product when venturing outside. Julianne Hough, the Burlesque, Footloose and Safe Haven star, recently shared this lip balm is her favorite — and guess what? A three-pack is only $8 on Amazon!

In an interview with CNN Underscored, Hough professed her love of the Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Swivel Stick. She notes that the SPF 15 in its formula is an essential need as well!

The Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Swivel Stick 3-Pack is a neutral lip balm option which helps moisturize your lips naturally due to cocoa butter and raw shea butter in the formula. It also uses vitamin E to help improve the appearance of scars and features a light cocoa scent. Also, this lip balm can handle anything that comes its way — offering up to 48 hours of moisture.

Although most only think of using lip balm for, well, their lips, some people find this option works on their face, hands and arms too!

One Amazon reviewer said, “I have purchased this three pack 3 or 4 times now, and cannot tell you how many people I have shown this product to. Every single person absolutely loves it!! I’ve even had clients see it on my desk and ask about it, and a few have come back to show me they have also purchased it!! I use this stick literally all over my body and face. I have pretty bad eczema, and especially in the winter months, I need a stick like this. I also use it as a lip balm! So easy to apply, so smooth and moisturizing, and it smells incredible!”

Meanwhile, another savvy shopper added, “I’ve been using the coconut oil balm for years and absolutely love it. I don’t have dry lips anymore. I only need to apply 2-3 times a day, usually just after a meal. It lasts forever on lips and in the tube. It’s so generous. The flavor and smell make me want to be laying on a beach but no such luck. A classroom in Iowa in November will have to do!”

If you still need convincing, a true winter expert proclaimed, “This product saved my lips from the New England cold. The size is super generous and it is animal friendly. I love it!”

See it: Get the Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Swivel Stick 3-Pack for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate on date of publication, but subject to change.

