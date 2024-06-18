Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We get it. You’ve got some money burning a hole in your pocket and you want to buy some new clothes. Don’t immediately run to find the priciest clothes you can, though. You can get by with some fun things on a budget. You might even find some great pieces you’ve had your eye on if you look closely enough. It’s all about finding opportunities to save money. And we know just where you can do that.

Related: Shop the Best Gifts Under $100 at Macy's If you haven’t begun shopping for Christmas gifts — what are you waiting for? With the big day almost two weeks away, now is the time to indulge in your shopping habits! Macy’s Great Gift Sale is the perfect opportunity to get some shopping done and relieve your “Did I get everything?” anxiety! Seriously — […]

We’ve scoured some of the best discounts you’ll find right now at Amazon, and you can snatch up some great deals on a wide variety of looks, from chic exercise fits to dresses and everything in between. There’s plenty to love here, and you can get it all for a song. You just have to know where to look, and we’ve done all that for you. Check out the best fashion deals today below and be sure to add them to your cart!

These Are the 10 Best Fashion Deals Today

1. Short Shorts: You’ll want to wear these teeny tiny denim shorts all summer long – just $26!

2. Floral Maxi: This gorgeous dress has plenty of beautiful flowers all over it – just $34!

3. Rib-Knit Crop Tops: These comfy and brightly-colored crop tops are the perfect top for hanging out in all summer – just $22!

4. Striped T-Shirt Dress: Head out in this beautiful striped number with a tie around your wrist and you’ll turn heads – just $30!



5. V-Neck Two-Piece Set: You can’t beat this fit for traveling or just going out and spending time with friends – just $32!



Related: The 10 Best Amazon Deals Tonight That Are 40% Off or More Browsing Amazon can turn into a black hole of idle scrolling. But what if you could actually save big while shopping? Right now, Amazon has amazing deals with discounts of 40% or more on quality items. Instead of buying random impulse purchases, you can get deep discounts on top products you’ll love. We’ve spotted electronics, […]

6. Lace Crochet Blouse: This delicate lace blouse is everything you need for an outing looking prim and polished – just $24!

7. Square Neck Boho: Wear this square-neck sundress out and show off your decollete wherever you go – just $32!

8. Casual Romper: Run errands, go to parties, or just lounge around in this totally casual, comfortable romper – just $33!

9. Cover It Up: This swimsuit coverup looks good poolside or with your favorite outfit – just $16!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. Silky Shirt: Cover yourself in soft chiffon for less and stay breezy all summer long – just $24!