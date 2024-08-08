Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you’re feeling like getting active more than ever lately, same. The summer sunshine alone inspires Us to get moving, but multiply that by 20 with the Paris 2024 Olympics in full swing. We’ve been keeping tabs on our favorite athletes and watching all of the exciting events. How amazing was it when Team USA clinched the silver medal in the triathlon mixed relay?

In November of last year, USA Triathlon announced a partnership with plant-based nutrition brand Ka’Chava, set to run through the Summer 2024 Olympics and continue until 2025. The partnership fuels USA triathletes at every stage of the game while inspiring new athletes (like Us!) to run, bike and swim. With Ka’Chava fueling their workouts, athletes everywhere can focus on what they do best: racing!

Related: 10 Lunch Totes That Seriously Look Like Designer Bags — Starting at Just $7 Why disrupt your luxury vibe at lunchtime? Especially if you’ve meal-prepped something delicious (but even if you haven’t), there’s no reason to eat it from your daughter’s old elementary school bag or — worse — a brown paper bag. Brown paper bags are not only unsustainable, but outfit killers, particularly if you’re going for a […]

Get the Ka’Chava All-in-One Nutrition Shake for $70 at Ka’Chava! Save $10 per order and get a free gift when you set up a subscription!

“From training to racing to recovery, athletes need to be in the best possible shape at all stages of multisport competition,” says Victoria Brumfield, USA Triathlon CEO. “Ka’Chava’s unique blend of 85+ superfoods, nutrients, and plant-based ingredients is ideal for athletes as they ‘Ignite the Spark’ within and chase their goals.”

If you haven’t heard of Ka’Chava, all you need to know is that it’s the best of the best when it comes to all-in-one nutrition. Each scoop contains 25 grams of high-quality protein from yellow peas, brown rice, amaranth, quinoa and sacha inchi, ideal for building muscle. But that’s just the beginning!

The blend includes adaptogens, antioxidants, superfruits, omega-3s and veggies as well as digestive enzymes, probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins and minerals. These ingredients work together to strengthen the immune system, heart, joints and bones, all while improving digestion, supporting muscle recovery and boosting energy. Oh, and they support hair, skin and nail vitality . . . you’ll be glowing from the inside out!

There are endless ways to use this nutrition shake, so feel free to get creative with it. On busy days, World Triathlon and Super League Triathlon Champion Katie Zaferes takes the simple route and blends it with a banana, milk and ice cubes, but you can also make protein balls, energy bars, nutrient-dense french toast and healthy cheesecake bars! Even when mixed with water alone, the shake turns out creamy, luscious and decadent, so there are no excuses for missing your daily nutrient targets.

Chocolate and Vanilla are ultra-versatile staples in many athletes’ and triathletes’ homes, but you can also branch out and try the Chai, Matcha or Coconut Açaí flavors. See you at the race!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Ka’Chava All-in-One Nutrition Shake for $70 at Ka’Chava! Save $10 per order and get a free gift when you set up a subscription!