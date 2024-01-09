Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As time passes, we realize the importance of quality over quantity in a wardrobe (though, as shopaholics, we still struggle with the latter). If it were up to Us, we’d stock our closet with a healthy amount of high-quality, timeless designer pieces. The high prices are the only thing that holds us back.

This is why we absolutely live for a killer designer deal. We’re not talking 10% or 15% off — in the case of this Karl Lagerfeld dress, you can save up to 74% (64% at minimum) for a limited time at Amazon!

Get the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Floral V-Neck Dress (originally $158) starting at just $42 at Amazon while this deal lasts! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

This is a Lightning Deal, meaning there is only a limited number of discounts available on this dress — and for a limited time. You can track the percentage of how many have been claimed above the “Add to Cart” button on Amazon. Basically, you’ll need to act fast to nab this mega-designer deal. Understandable!

This is a universally-flattering dress with a surplice neckline, a stretchy, defined waistline and an all-over floral print. This design is primarily black and white (with little dashes of orange), so it’s destined to look fabulous on any skin tone. We also adore the semi-sheer, fluttery short sleeves and dreamy hem!

This pretty dress is currently available in sizes 2-14 and is going to be an easy choice for the next wedding or fancy dinner you need to attend. Slip on a pair of heels and your favorite fine jewelry and grab a formal clutch. You could even dress it down a bit with white sneakers and a denim jacket.

Again, the time to take advantage of this deal is running out as we speak, so if you’re loving this dress, let’s make some moves. Your closet will love you for it!

Not your style? Shop more from Karl Lagerfeld Paris here and discover more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

