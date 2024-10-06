Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What’s Kate Hudson’s definition of good karma? Having extraordinary skin. The actress, 45, recently took to TikTok to go on a rant about karma. While she talks, she smooths a rose-colored gel sheet mask on her face from Knesko Skin, a celebrity-loved, gemstone-infused skincare line. As Hudson talks about good and bad karma, I couldn’t help but think about how she must have so much good karma. I mean she has aged beautifully, and it’s definitely in part thanks to easy-to-use products like this collagen face mask.

You may be thinking, “a gemstone-infused mask? Isn’t that a bit extra?” Sure, but everyone deserves to indulge a little and treat their skin to some extra TLC. This mask is made with rose quartz crystals, which symbolize love and compassion. While the face mask’s pretty pink hue is certainly attributed to the rose quartz crystals, this ingredient works overtime by promoting a youthful glow and reducing irritation. Licorice root and grape seed extracts brighten skin, and when combined with the rose quartz crystals, these skin-healing ingredients result in a rejuvenated and supple complexion after just one use.

The mask also encourages collagen production. While collagen is a naturally occurring protein our bodies produce to support our skin, bones and muscles, collagen production slows down as we age. Luckily, there are countless products and supplements you can take to boost collagen production from within — our new favorite is the Kate Hudson-loved Knesko Rose Quartz Collagen Face Mask. Collagen isn’t just a hot beauty buzzword, it plays a massive role in protecting the skin barrier and achieving a healthy, radiant glow.

The benefits of the Knesko Rose Quartz Collagen Face Mask go beyond the skin that’s on your face. Take a note from Hudson and lather the leftover serum from the face mask’s packaging on your chest — just like she does in the TikTok video — to achieve a healthy glow all over. Knesko Skin encourages shoppers to use the mask in a holistic way, tapping into the powers of rose quartz to rebalance your heart chakra and welcome more self-love. Who doesn’t need a little self-love boost every once in a while? This is as easy as setting an intention and listening to a meditation while the mask sits for 3o minutes. We can’t think of a more soothing practice to start — or end — the day!

Hudson’s not the only one who has made this collagen face mask a daily ritual. Other shoppers have made the mask a regular part of their skincare routine because it encourages them to slow down and practice a little self care. Plus, the results are pretty instantaneous. “This face mask is literally the best,” writes one five-star reviewer. “My skin is immediately super glowy, smooth and hydrated after using this mask. It’s so relaxing to pop one of these on for 30 minutes while taking a hot bubble bath. The price is worth it because you can use the mask multiple times and they just make you feel so luxurious. I would definitely recommend getting one!”

This is your sign to take a little “me” time by adding the Knesko Skin Rose Quartz Antioxidant Collagen Face Mask to your routine. You’ll thank yourself later for achieving naturally radiant skin in a holistic way. I mean, if Kate Hudson is making this face mask a part of her daily routine, count us in!

Get the Knesko Skin Rose Quartz Antioxidant Collagen Face Mask for $37 at Knesko Skin!

