PSA: Bella Hadid’s Favorite Beauty Products Are on Amazon

Is anyone else like me and assumes celebrities exclusively wear luxury makeup and skincare products? It’s easy to think so, but I can’t help but feel giddy when I learn stars also have plenty of affordable favorites available at retailers like Amazon. Celebrities really are just like us! Bella Hadid revealed her five favorite beauty items on TikTok, and every single thing is available on Amazon. Bonus: most of the products are under $50!

Get your credit cards ready, because if Hadid says it’s good, you know it’s good. Channel your inner supermodel with Hadid’s favorite beauty picks below (and don’t forget to add them to cart ahead of Amazon’s second Prime Day, taking place on Oct. 8-9).

Lip oils are the new lip gloss, and only one has won over Hadid. “This is my favorite lip oil. I keep it with me at all times,” she says in her TikTok video. “I think the first time I ever bought this was in Paris at one of the spas there. I fell in love with it and can never live without it.” The French formula combines jojoba, hazelnut and sweetbriar rose oil for a nourishing glaze that leaves a hint of color. BRB we’re buying one in every color!

If you’re not stashing hair styling products in your purse, Hadid swears you will once you try this texture spray. “I know it’s not skincare but I keep this in my bag constantly.” The travel-size can is perfect for taking on the go when you need to zhuzh up the roots. Keep one in your purse and another in the car to add some volume at a moment’s notice.

These makeup remover wipes are a classic for a reason. “Well, we all know these,” Hadid jokes as she pulls out the iconic Neutrogena wipes. “These are my favorite makeup remover pads.” We can see why: the gentle formula quickly dissolves makeup and offers a way to cleanse your face anywhere, anytime. Even waterproof mascara and sunscreen are no match for these wipes. Bye-bye, stubborn makeup!

Supermodels get acne too! “I had the craziest pimple between my eyes last week. Red, hurting, painful,” Hadid explains before raving about how these acne healing dots zapped the zit overnight. The hydrocolloid dots dramatically minimize blemishes in just a few hours while helping you resist the urge to pop those pesky pimples that we all experience from time to time. Even if there’s no visible white head, pop one of these dots on the spot for peace of mind that it will vanish by the morning.

Ever wonder how celebrities like Hadid achieve a chiseled jaw and sculpted cheek bones? The Nuface Mini+ Microcurrent Facial Kit is the secret—at least for Hadid. “I start my morning either with plunging my face into ice and/or [with] my Nuface,” she explains. The mini microcurrent device utilizes low level electrical current to lift and sculpt your facial muscles. Hadid demonstrates in her TikTok video that she swipes it along her jawline and cheekbones, “and if you hold up your eyebrow like this, [the results are] woah.” If I had to buy just one beauty product on Amazon, it’s this handy little device!

