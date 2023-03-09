Kate Hudson’s Everyday Skincare Routine Includes These $10 Under-Eye Masks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us want to know how Kate Hudson manages to look naturally gorgeous at all times, and we received some insight last year when she shared her current beauty routine with Vogue! The actress and activewear entrepreneur returned to the silver screen in Glass Onion back in November 2023, and we’re here to share all of the scoop.

As you may have guessed, many of the products she uses on a regular basis are fairly luxurious. We would expect nothing less from the A-list starlet! But the one thing we did notice which truly stole our attention? These under-eye patches from Soap & Glory, which will currently only cost you $10 for a set. Even the biggest celebrities adore a serious beauty steal, after all!

Get the Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Brightening Under Eye Mask for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

These patches target puffiness and dark circles with a cucumber-infused hydrating formula so you don’t appear tired or stressed out. They’re an excellent way to decompress in the morning to get your day started, especially if you didn’t get the best night’s sleep the evening prior. After cleansing your skin, apply each patch underneath the eye and let them hang out for about 20-to-30 minutes. Make yourself a cup of coffee and some breakfast, and by the time you’re done, you’ll be all set and ready to take on the day!

Hudson actually uses these hydrating patches underneath a full sheet mask, which we think is a genius move. So many sheet masks purposefully avoid the under-eyes because this portion of the skin needs a different level of care — so by applying these masks in conjunction with another treatment, you can maximize efficiency and save time. Whether you want to borrow Hudson’s method or not, there’s no denying these eye masks are an excellent addition to anyone’s daily self-care routine!

