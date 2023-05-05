Love Princess Kate’s $1,038 Diamond Earrings? This Similar Pair Is Just $13

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dripping in jewels! Or at least, we’d love to be. We adore fine jewelry, and we wish we could have an entire showroom of earrings, bracelets, rings and necklaces all to ourselves. That being said, a lot of the jewelry we want is way out of our price range. Like too expensive to buy — ever.

When you take a lot of fashion inspiration from literal royals like Princess Kate, you’ll find yourself in the same situation quite often: You see her wear a pair of expensive earrings, and you want them so badly, but you can’t justify the cost. Next time that happens, we recommend you shop with Us. It’s how you’ll find similar pieces for about 99% less!

Get the Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated S925 Sterling Silver Drop/Dangle Huggie Earrings for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not once, but multiple times, the Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing the Emily Mortimer Hera earrings, which cost £825.00 ($1,038). She wore them to Aberfan memorial garden on April 28, 2023, to Cornwall in February and to the Royal Surrey County Hospital back in October 2022. These white gold earrings have a small hoop, a dangling pear-cut charm and a nice amount of sparkle. So simple, yet oh so elegant!

As you can see by the cost, precious metals and real diamonds definitely add up. Don’t think that means you have to give in to cheap quality just for a look-alike though. This pair of Pavoi earrings on Amazon look very similar to Kate’s, and at just $13, we were skeptical — but now we know they’re just what we were looking for!

Get the Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated S925 Sterling Silver Drop/Dangle Huggie Earrings for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Pavoi earrings have 14K white gold plating, plus a sterling silver post and hinge closure, speaking to the long-lasting quality. They’re also great for people with sensitive ears who usually can’t wear more affordable jewelry. It’s no wonder they have tons of fantastic reviews!

Again, just like Kate’s, these earrings feature small hoops with dangling, pear-shaped charms (made with cubic zirconia instead of diamonds). They’re very similar in size too! And while the white gold version is best for matching up with the stylish British royal, the same Amazon page also features yellow gold and rose gold versions, as well as versions with differently shaped charms. Check them all out!

Get the Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated S925 Sterling Silver Drop/Dangle Huggie Earrings for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Pavoi here and explore other earrings on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!