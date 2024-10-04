Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Is it just me, or is it impossible to find a bad photo of Kate Moss? The 50-year-old supermodel always looks flawless — and so does her makeup. When you’re jet-setting as much as Moss, it’s imperative to use makeup that withstands long hours. This isn’t an easy task considering so many makeup products wear off after 12 hours. But we recently the learned the exception — it’s Moss’s holy grail mascara: Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara. She swears it lasts for more than 24 hours!

Moss, who is featured in the campaign for the new Charlotte Tilbury mascara, recently chatted with Good Housekeeping about the launch. “When Charlotte told me that the volume and curl lasts for 28 hours, I didn’t believe her, but we went out dancing after the [campaign] shoot and it didn’t budge, smudge or flake,” she shares. Count us in!

Not only does the mascara thrive during countless hours of dancing, the results rival the effects of false eye lashes. The jojoba wax-infused formula is to thank, gliding through lashes to strengthen and elongate them. One coat is enough to mimic the look of falsies, while two coats really pumps up the drama, making eyes look brighter and more alive. Even though it’s recommended to remove makeup after several hours of wear (or before you go to bed), it’s good to know the Charlotte Tilbury formula is one we can trust when we need our makeup to outlast the dance floor.

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara for $29 at Charlotte Tilbury!

Much like Moss, this volumizing mascara has earned a permanent place on my vanity, and it has knocked out a few of my tried-and-true favorites to claim the top spot. I might not be able to attest to the 28 hour claims (I always remove my makeup at the end of the day), but I can confirm my lashes look just as perky after 14-hour days without any flaking or smudging. This is a huge stamp of approval coming from a beauty writer (aka me) who tests a new mascara just about every week. If a mascara doesn’t add volume or lengthen my lashes within a few swipes, it’s not good enough for me. I could go and on about the Kate Moss-approved mascara, but you’ll have to read my review to learn more.

With the holidays fast approaching, this is the only mascara you need for dramatic, eye-opening lashes. It’s also my favorite everyday mascara. I don’t wait for special occasions to apply the mascara. It’s the singular product I rely on for a fresh-looking appearance at home and beyond. Once you swipe on the formula, I guarantee you’ll fall in love just like Moss (and myself) did. Since I started using it, I haven’t touched another formula. This is one of those products that earns holy grail status from the first use. Trust me!

