Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The countdown to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 is on! We’re gearing up for the two-day October savings event by scouring the site for early beauty deals on our favorite brands like Kiehl’s, Shark Beauty and Crest. The upcoming sale kicks off the holiday shopping season, and we may not see markdowns like this again. There’s no need to wait until the savings event October 8-9 — these deals are happening right now!
As a beauty writer, I’m always scouring Amazon for the best deals on everyday items like facial moisturizer to more luxurious products like a professional-grade hair styling system. These deals don’t come around often, so trust me when I say now’s the time to add them to cart! These finds make stellar stocking stuffers for yourself or a loved one. Below, find my favorite beauty deals that are already marked down with savings up to 50% off.
Shark FlexStyle Hair Drying System
- Description
If you've heard of the Dyson Airwrap, the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling System is like its cooler little sister. It features a lightweight design that makes styling your hair a breeze. Plus, it includes four attachments perfect for curls or a professional-looking blowout!
Crest 3D Whitestrips
- Description
These whitening strips are the closest thing to an in-office dentist treatment — but at home. Crest 3D White Strip are so easy to apply. Simply take them out of the packet, apply on your teeth and let them sit for 45 minutes. We don't see sales like this often. Do yourself a favor and stock up while they're on major sale — your smile will thank you!
Anti-Aging Retinol Cream
- Description
Believe it or not, an effective cream that reduces lines, wrinkles and dull skin doesn't need to cost a fortune. This anti-aging retinol cream from Amazon is packed with collagen-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture while helping you achieve a youthful appearance. Grab it while it's nearly 50% off!
Kiehl’s Body Lotion
- Description
Kiehl's Creme de Corps body lotion is crafted with cocoa and shea butter to hydrate and smooth skin. It's also packed with squalane — another powerhouse ingredient for achieving supple skin! Bonus: This Kiehl's body lotion earns Amazon's climate friendly seal of approval, so you can feel good about applying it. You'll smell — and feel — luxurious all over!
Neutrogena Fragrance Free Daily Facial Moisturizer
- Description
Sensitive skin girlies, this one's for you! Neutrogena's Fragrance Free Daily Facial Moisturizer is your new best friend. It cleanses your face and supports a healthy skin barrier for just $8! We recommend stocking up on a few bottles while it's nearly 50% off!
Hydrocolloid Acne Patches
- Description
Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers say these pimple patches "heal spots well." The hydrocolloid patches contain tea tree oil, salicylic acid and cocoa oil, which work to absorb excess sebum. This is another stellar product to stock up on while it's 46% off. They're our secret weapon for achieving a photo-ready complexion!
Large Hair Claw Clips
- Description
ICYMI: Claw clips are the "it girl" hair accessory of the moment — and have been for a few years now. They're a total problem-solver for thick and thin hair girlies alike. We found an eight-pack for just $7 on Amazon. It gets the job done without breaking. You'll get one in every color!
Looking for something else? Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Beauty Deals for more great finds!