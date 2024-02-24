20 Deals to Shop at Amazon’s Secret Fashion Outlet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Nothing beats finding a good deal of closet essentials — seriously! If you’re searching for sweaters — to finish out your winter wardrobe — and sporty sneakers to bring in spring, now is the time to find all the best deals. Amazon has a secret fashion outlet that includes savings on popular brands like Marc Jacobs, The Drop, Reebok and Guess — and you should run, not walk, to get the savings while you can!
From structured denim to efficient carry-all bags, Amazon’s secret fashion outlet has something for everyone. Further, we rounded up 20 of the best deals to shop at Amazon’s secret fashion outlet — read on to see our picks!
Tops and Outerwear
Get this The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer for 21% off now — was $75, now just $59!
- WNEEDU Women’s Waffle Knit Tunic Top — was $34, now just $20!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater — was $35, now just $27!
- Levi’s Women’s Belted Faux Leather Moto Jacket — was $90, now just $50!
- Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Casual Band Jacket — was $70, now just $55!
Bottoms
These Democracy Women’s Ab Solution Jeggings are stretchy and sturdy — was $78, now just $68!
- Skechers Women’s Go Walk Pant — was $49, now just $34!
- NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans — was $109, now just $65!
- Wrangler Women’s Retro High Rise Trouser Jean — was $80, now just $70!
- HUE Women’s Essential Denim Jeggings — was $42, now just $31!
Shoes
These Dr. Martens Women’s Vegan Jadon Max boots are the prefect dose of ’90s nostalgia — was $230, now just $210!
- Madden Girl Women’s Beella Heeled Sandal — was $50, now just $26!
- GUESS Women’s Loven Sneaker — was $62, now just $35!
- DREAM PAIRS Women’s Revona Low Wedge Ankle Strap Flats Shoes — was $51, now just $24!
- Reebok Women’s Classic Leather Sneaker — was $80, now just $40!
Accessories
This Marc Jacobs Women’s The Snapshot is cute and you can get one for a steal — was $325, now just $255!
- UGG Women’s Leather Turn Cuff Sheepskin Shearling Lined Glove — was $113, now just $80!
- Fossil Women’s Rachel Tote Handbag — was $230, now just $117!
- The Drop Women’s Hillary Tote Bag — was $50, now just $27!
- ALDO Women’s Jerilini Top Handle Bag — was $115, now just $44!