Have you heard of Rent the Runway’s Pre-Loved collection on Amazon? It’s the perfect way to add numerous designer items to your closet without having to pay designer prices. The program allows shoppers to nab gently worn items at deep discounts — and without having to worry about quality.

Rent the Runway reviews each Pre-Loved item to “ensure it exceeds its quality standards” so you get a like-new item for a thrift store price. Free shipping with a Prime membership makes the experience even more affordable. Our current must-buy pick available right now? This Kate Spade dress!

Get the Kate Spade New York Rent the Runway Pre-Loved Geo Dot Dress (originally $348) on sale for just $87 at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

At 75% off, this dress, which was once nearly $350, is now available to order for under $90. It’s such a pretty piece too. It’s a mini dress with a fitted bodice and a fuller skirt, offering plenty of fabric for an easy, flattering, comfortable fit. It comes in a beautiful shade of blue, featuring an all-over geo dot print.

One of our favorite parts of this dress is the oversized ruffle collar that makes up both the neckline and the cap sleeves of this dress. It also makes its way down the shoulder blades, leading to a small keyhole cutout on the mid-back.

This dress is made with 98% cotton and 2% spandex for stretch. And there’s no need to force it down over your head and mess up your hair. It has a zipper hiding on the side with an accompanying hook-and-eye closure!

This dress will, of course, be a must for a spring and summer events such as garden weddings, dinner dates, afternoon tea with friends or graduation parties. It will work perfectly with a simple pair of heels and a clutch.

We encourage you to dress it down a little too so you can wear it more often. Try it with white canvas sneakers and a braided headband. Whatever you do, just grab it while it’s still available for this price!

Not your style? Shop more from Kate Spade New York here and discover more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

