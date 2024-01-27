17 Winter Wedding Guest Dresses to Glisten Against the Snow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

‘Tis the season for love! (And I’m not just talking about Valentine’s Day.) Winter weddings have been growing in popularity, and if you’ve received a wedding invitation recently, it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to wear. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place. The best winter wedding outfits are classy, rich in color and comfortable so you can dance the night away. Don’t wait until the last minute to find something to wear. With 17 choices at all price points, we have an array of options that will fit the dress code and your personality — promise!

1. Midnight Rain: Dark blues like navy and midnight are some of the classiest colors to wear to a winter wedding. With a subtle-yet-striking color, you have more room to experiment with the silhouette of your dress, which is why we love the high-low hem of this Adrianna Papell number that was made for dancing — just $199!

2. Luxury on a Budget: Velvet dresses look glamorous (and offer a bit of warmth) during the chilly winter months. Plus, you don’t need to splurge to get good quality velvet. Just take a look at this Huhot Velvet Wrap Dress — over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given it their seal of approval — just $52!

3. Black Tie Optional: This dress code is one of the most difficult to dress for (why not just make it black tie!) If you need some help deciding what to wear, this Venus Ruffle Midi Dress in navy certainly fits the bill. The off-the-shoulder neckline gives it a romantic vibe — just $59!

4. Fashion Flare: You don’t necessarily have to wear a bright color for your wedding guest dress to stand out. All you have to do is look for fun elements like feathers. This Alex Evenings Faux Feathers Off-the-Shoulder Gown will certainly turn heads and let your personality shine — just $219!

5. Business in the Front…Party in the back! This Open-Back Trumpet Gown from Dessy Collection is equal parts elegant and fun — was $257, now just $218!

6. Bestseller Alert: There are a few reasons why this Pleated One-Shoulder Maxi Dress is one of Abercrombie’s top-sellers. Mainly, the pleats and silhouette are ultra-flattering, the satin fabric dances in the light and the rich colors scream winter in the most posh way possible — just $150!

7. Florals for Winter? Groundbreaking! You don’t need to reserve blooming patterns for spring and summer weddings. The key to rocking florals in the winter is choosing a darker, moody color palette. You really can’t go wrong with this Katie May Baby Cakes Gown — just $345!

8. Maroon Magic: Deep reds provide a moody, opulent aesthetic perfect for cozy winter weddings. I prefer to opt for a flowier silhouette when wearing red to tone down the sex appeal. This design from ASTR The Label is one of my favorite “special night” dresses — just $95!

9. ’90s Chic: Lean into the resurgence of ’90s trends with this silky black pencil dress from Reformation that features a dainty rosette along the bust line — splurge for $298!

10. For a More Contemporary Look: If dresses don’t speak to you, try a jumpsuit instead. This stretchy one from Black Halo looks polished thanks to the asymmetrical neckline and wide-leg pants — just $415!

11. A Little Razzle Dazzle: This dress from Julia Jordan is colorful and sparkly without feeling over-the-top. Choose between pink or blue multi — was $149, now just $97!

12. Simply Breathtaking: This unique dress features the masculine elements of a tuxedo wrapped into a form fitting classy dress. It’s a serious stunner — was $168, now just $118!

13. A Casual Occasion: For more laidback winter weddings, you can keep things low-key (but still stylish) when you wear this velvet and metallic Happy Sailed skater dress. You’re sure to get plenty of uses out of it — just $47!

14. Reserved Opulence: Some weddings call for ballgowns. This one doesn’t look like the the teeny-bopper dresses from years past. Instead, it’s mature, elegant and ideal for fancy occasions — just $398

15. Simple and Classy: Sometimes, you just want to keep things simple. If that’s the case, you can’t go wrong with this Shibever cocktail dress — was $46, now just $26!

16. You’ll Wear This a Ton: This House of CB design may just become your go-to wedding guest dress. For winter occasions, throw a fur shawl on to complete your look — just $285!

17. On Theme: For whatever reason, Gatsby-themed weddings are very popular in the winter. You’ll match perfectly when you wear this gilded I.N.C. cocktail dress — just $100!

