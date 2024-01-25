Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Never underestimate the power of a great pair of shoes. When I received my pair of Free People Lyra Lug-Sole Loafers for my birthday in the summer of 2022, my life changed. I’m not being dramatic! If you’re a fashion girlie, you know how much a new pair of shoes can impact your day-to-day.

It comes as no surprise to me that in 2024, these exact FP Collection loafers are still available on Free People’s site. They’re just as stylish as they were when I received them — and I’m still wearing them multiple times a week!

Get the Lyra Lug-Sole Loafers at Free People! Free shipping!

This shoe delivers the classic penny loafer design but with an elevated edge. Literally. It has a platform lugged sole, adding an extra two inches of height at the heel (a big plus for 5’1” me). The sole is also made of rubber, offering top-tier traction.

This loafer also has a smooth, buttery leather upper for a timeless, high-quality construction. My pair is black, but there are eight total shades to choose from, including a metallic Pewter and bold Baywatch Blue!

These loafers are known to run a little bit large. I got my normal size and usually wear them with socks, so they’ve worked out fine, but I probably could have worn a half size down too. If you’re between sizes, definitely size down!

These shoes are an all-season style for me. I just spray them with some water-repellent mist for winter and rainy spring days. I wear them with a shorts and a tee as well as sweater dress and tights. I wear them with a turtleneck and cozy pants and with flowy jumpsuits. And, again, I usually add socks — a la Hailey Bieber. They just make every outfit automatically better!

Having owned them for about a year and a half — and having worn them so often — I can officially say these loafers are well worth the price. My only tip is that if you think you might want some extra cushioning, add insoles. I keep a pair of Dr. Scholl’s in mine and they’re perfect!

