Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Few things are more painful than ruining a beloved pair of shoes. Whether it’s rain, snow or an accidental spill, once a stain appears, it might never disappear. Wet socks aren’t fun either.

Waterproof rain boots and winter boots are great to have on hand, but sometimes an unexpected downpour strikes, a puddle spawns out of seemingly nowhere or your morning latte is desperate to escape its cup. You need to make sure all of your other shoes are protected!

Get the Vetro Power Footwear Protector Spray (originally $16) now starting under $10 at Amazon!

Related: 17 Knit Loungewear Sets You Need to Add to Your Amazon Cart ASAP Our winter uniform? A knit loungewear set. Or, more accurately, numerous knit loungewear sets. We wish we could have an entire second closet just for our loungewear sets! The best loungewear sets are a perfect blend of cozy, cute and chic. They’re not always easy to find, but we’re here to help out. Shop our […]

This spray is formulated to act as a liquid and stain repellent, protecting shoes against the elements as well as drink spills and beyond. One application is designed to provide one year of protection, so this little bottle should easily protect multiple pairs of shoes with ease. That said, there’s also a bigger bottle if you want to make sure your whole family is covered (or you have a really, really big shoe collection).

This spray is designed to work on any type of shoe or material. It can protect cotton, nylon, suede, leather, canvas, Nubuck, sheepskin, synthetics and more. Yes, it’s a great choice for your cozy winter boots! As one shopper said, “​​Just what my wife needed for her new Uggs.”

Related: These Are the Actual Products Helping Me Hit My 2024 Fitness Goals I have a secret. I started my 2024 New Year’s resolution in 2023. I joined a gym in early December to get ahead. It felt like cheating — and there were certainly plenty of cheat days — but what I loved most about it was that by the time January rolled around, I knew what […]

This spray uses advanced nanotechnology to create an invisible, super hydrophobic shield on shoes. You won’t see it or feel it, and it maintains a shoe’s breathability. It’s also skin-safe, non-toxic and non-flammable. It’s odorless too — and eco-friendly!

To use this spray, shake up the bottle and coat your shoes until the surface is damp. Let dry and cure for 24 hours before wearing. Reapply after about a year!

With hundreds of reviews so far, this spray is growing in popularity as we speak. “My shoes’ mesh fabric used to allow any amount of water through,” one shopper wrote, “and with Vetro the water COMPLETELY rolls off, leaving my shoes dry and protected!” Perfect!

Looking for something else? Explore more from Vetro Power here and check out other water and stain treatments for shoes here! Don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds to add to your cart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us