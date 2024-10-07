Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We thought our eyes were playing tricks on Us for a second but the facts are the facts . . . these $49 jeans look strikingly similar to the pair Katie Holmes just wore.

It can sometimes be hard to believe it when you find an affordable pair of jeans that look just like a designer style, but this time it’s so true! The Greaidea Mid Rise Barrel Jeans look just like the pair that Holmes was just seen wearing while on a Starbucks run in New York City. Sure, you can grab her Nili Lotan pair for $395, but why do that when you can get the lookalike for 89% less? We’ll take the latter!

Get the Greaidea Mid Rise Barrel Jeans for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Just like Holmes’s style, these jeans are made with the barrel silhouette, which is a top fashion trend for fall 2024. They embody the fashion icon’s “cool girl” vibe, with their slouchy, relaxed fit and vintage-like blue wash. Also like the actress’s pick, these jeans feature visible seam details at the knees, pockets, a button and zip-front closure and a cropped length.

The jeans are made of a cotton and polyester fabric blend, which is majorly beneficial because it makes them soft, durable and easy to machine wash. They come in a similar medium blue wash as Holmes’s but also several other colors too, in case that one isn’t for you or you end up wanting more. These colors include white, black, brown, light blue and more.

Don’t just take our word for it though, the jeans seem to be a new favorite of Amazon shoppers, seeing that over 1,000 have been purchased in the last month. This has also led to them climbing the charts on the Amazon best-seller list for jeans.

One five-star reviewer who’d purchased them, said that they’re “better than Free People.”

“These are the best Free People barrel jean dupe,” they said. “They’re less dramatic in the bow legged look which I love.”

Serving as great coffee run outfit inspiration is Holmes’s fit, where she paired the jeans with a vintage-style blouse, some flats and her classic oversized tote look. However, they can be dressed up as well by pairing them with heels, a bodysuit and a blazer or cardigan.

You’ve heard it here first! Not only do these jeans look like Holmes’s designer style to Us, they also look like a Free People version to shoppers. Snag them for just $49 on Amazon.

See it: Greaidea Mid Rise Barrel Jeans for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

