Do you ever feel like your skin looks dull? It’s such an annoying issue, but there are quick, easy remedies that can help bring that vibrancy back! One way to do it is by investing in a vitamin C product. We found nourishing, brightening skin cleansing pads — and they’re on a secret sale when you have the right discount code (psst — it’s PADSXUSA)!

In an interview with Glamour in 2022, Ripa noted that she was loving these cleansing pads. “In the morning, when I shower, I just use my Dove white bar soap. Then I use these brightening cleansing pads that I’m really into right now, the Rodial Vit C cleansing pads.”

These Rodial Vit C Brightening Cleansing Pads can transform your skin. They come soaked in a blend of vitamin C to brighten and purify dull-looking complexions, fruit AHA acids to exfoliate and rejuvenate the skin and salicylic acid to tighten pores and firm and tone the skin. Additionally, the usage of these pads could help retexturize and renew your complexion for a fresh, glowing finish.

Get the Rodial Vit C Brightening Cleansing Pads (originally $63) for just $50 with code PADSXUSA at Rodial! Code valid until September 1, 2024.

Using these face pads is so simple and easy. You use them twice daily, in the morning and evening. Just wipe one pad all over your face, and you’re done!

Reviewers have been raving over these vitamin C pads. One noted, “I love these cleansing pads. Easy to use, smell delightful and leave your skin feeling fresh and bright with a lovely glow. Great buy and ideal for travel.” Another shopper gushed, “This product is perfect to cleanse your skin in the morning to remove the nighttime skincare and start the morning/day skin care. I’ve loved adding this to my routine. It’s mild but effective and a pleasure to use.”

Acquiring easier, more efficient ways to cleanse your skin without adding too many steps into your routine is essential. If you like using face cleansing pads for their flexibility, this Ripa-approved pick from Rodial could become your new skincare favorite.

