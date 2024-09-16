Your account
‘E! News’ Host Keltie Knight Breaks Down Her Emmys Red Carpet Beauty Routine

By
Keltie Knight Emmys
Keltie Knight.Getty Images

Keltie Knight always shines at awards shows. Last night, the E! News co-host rocked red on the Emmys red carpet for Live from E! before conducting backstage interviews with the winners for E!s Live Afterparty. The LadyGang podcast host exclusively told Us Weekly, “I was excited to wear this vintage Monique Lhuillier dress, Kevork Khatcherian necklace and earrings and XIV Karats ring and my new engagement ring from With Clarity, since I lost my diamond on the Golden Globes carpet last year.”

And since the New York Times bestselling author worked from dawn to dusk, she needed a beauty look that would last. “For me, the Emmys is a 20-hour day,” Knight said. “Everything we did was designed to be easy and long-wearing. The look we were going for was a modern princess version of 90s glamour. I’m obsessed with everyone doing these big bouncy blowouts right now. David Roberts, my stylist, gave me an effortless, messy version of a classic look. I used all the shine products from Amika because they really work. Ilene Gama created a super clean, glowy makeup look for me. I am always about skin, skin, skin. Even though I wear a ton of makeup, she mixes and blends it so that it all feels fresh. She did a smokey version of a winged liner, with individual glue on lashes for comfort, and tons of highlight and blush.”
Keltie Knight Emmys
Keltie Knight. Getty Images
“I believe the secret to a great look is the prep before the event,” Knight told Us. “Since I’m in my 40s now, when it comes to makeup, we stay away from powders,” Knight said. “Almost everything Ilene used is a cream and it makes a huge difference. As long as you use the right setting spray (I love the e.l.f. one), the makeup will stay all day long.”

Keep scrolling to shop Knight’s Emmys essentials!

Clearstem Skin Spray All Day

“One of my other pre-glam must-haves is the Clearstem Skin Spray All Day — it’s truly magic in a bottle and Ilene actually requested and reminded me to ‘do that spray that makes your skin so supple and glowing’ before I came.”

Clearstem Pre-Game Mask

“I’m OBSESSED with the Clearstem Pre-Game Mask and I applied the mask over my entire face, neck, chest and arms to eat away all my dead, sad skin.”

Dr. Diamond Plasma Instafacial Plasma + Emulsion

“The night before the show, I also used my Dr. Diamond Plasma on my face.”

Goop Exfoliating Dark Spot Sleep Mask

“And on my chest and arms, I applied Goop’s sleep mask overnight.”

Clarins Total Eye Lift Anti-Aging Eye Cream

“This is spendy but I love it! It is filled with ingredients that depuff and is one of the only eye creams I’ve used that actually helps with fine lines.”

Amika Blowout Volume Spray

Amika Shine Mask

“I use this instead of conditioner before big events and it leaves my hair so weightless, bouncy and makes my hair shine. It’s almost like going to a salon to get a gloss but at home and super easy!”

Amika High Shine Shampoo and Conditioner

e.l.f. Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand

“This is hands down one of the best cream highlighters on the planet and it’s affordable!”

e.l.f. Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray

e.l.f. Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Pen

Nars Laguna Bronzing Cream

Hourglass Soft Glow Foundation

e.l.f. Lip Plumping Pen

e.l.f. Bronzing Drops

“This is a product I love to use in my daily life as well — it’s so easy and makes me glow! It doesn’t sink into fine lines and really lasts all day!”

Armani Silk Concealer

Melt Cosmetics Sheer Finishing Powder

