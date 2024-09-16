Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keltie Knight always shines at awards shows. Last night, the E! News co-host rocked red on the Emmys red carpet for Live from E! before conducting backstage interviews with the winners for E!‘s Live Afterparty. The LadyGang podcast host exclusively told Us Weekly, “I was excited to wear this vintage Monique Lhuillier dress, Kevork Khatcherian necklace and earrings and XIV Karats ring and my new engagement ring from With Clarity, since I lost my diamond on the Golden Globes carpet last year.”

And since the New York Times bestselling author worked from dawn to dusk, she needed a beauty look that would last. “For me, the Emmys is a 20-hour day,” Knight said. “Everything we did was designed to be easy and long-wearing. The look we were going for was a modern princess version of 90s glamour. I’m obsessed with everyone doing these big bouncy blowouts right now. David Roberts, my stylist, gave me an effortless, messy version of a classic look. I used all the shine products from Amika because they really work. Ilene Gama created a super clean, glowy makeup look for me. I am always about skin, skin, skin. Even though I wear a ton of makeup, she mixes and blends it so that it all feels fresh. She did a smokey version of a winged liner, with individual glue on lashes for comfort, and tons of highlight and blush.”

“I believe the secret to a great look is the prep before the event,” Knight told Us. “Since I’m in my 40s now, when it comes to makeup, we stay away from powders,” Knight said. “Almost everything Ilene used is a cream and it makes a huge difference. As long as you use the right setting spray (I love the e.l.f. one), the makeup will stay all day long.”

Keep scrolling to shop Knight’s Emmys essentials!