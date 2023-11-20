Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The name on everybody’s lips is going to be… Keltie.

Keltie Knight is a three-time Emmy-winning television personality, New York Times­­ bestselling author, popular podcast host, Superfan co-creator and executive producer, and now, Broadway star. In addition to anchoring CBS’ Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage this Thursday, the E! News chief correspondent is also making her Broadway debut as leading lady Roxie Hart in the classic musical Chicago.

“Turning into Roxie was a total change for me,” Keltie exclusively tells Us. “The team at Chicago told me that Roxie wears a smokey eye, red lip and NO SHIMMER! I’m usually a glittery eyeshadow and highlighter addict, so I decided to prep my skin to be as youthful and glowing as possible, even though I was going to wear — gasp — matte makeup.”

Below, Keltie shares her Broadway skin prep and makeup must-haves, from “Hollywood secret” eye drops to the “best foundation on the planet.” Get ready for your close-up with her beloved beauty products, perfect for stage or screen! And be sure to tune into CBS or Paramount+ to catch Keltie on the Great White Way on Thanksgiving Day.

Peach and Lily Glass Skin Serum

“I flew on the red eye to NYC to tape Roxie in order not to miss taping E! News the night before, and I love this serum because it feels like a big drink for my skin after a long flight.”

The Crème Shop Collagen Sheet Masks

“I stock up on these affordable sheet masks and always have one ready. My secret is to keep it in the fridge and apply the cool mask to reduce morning puffiness.”

Clarins Total Eye Lift Anti-Aging Eye Cream

“This is one of the only eye creams that have made a difference in my crow’s feet. I like the formula because it doesn’t cake off when you layer makeup on top.”

Lumify Eye Drops

“Here is a prominent Hollywood secret — all the celeb makeup artists are carrying these eyedrops in their kits and putting them in their client’s eyes before big red carpets and photoshoots. These take away the red in your eyes and *I think* make my tiny eyes appear more prominent. I wish I had these on my wedding day!”

CLEARStem Hydra Glow Anti-Aging Stem Cell Moisturizer

“CLEARstem is my go-to brand because I suffer from bouts of adult acne and also want anti-aging products. I use this as a daily base for all my makeup.”

Osea Body Butter

“I love this product, and it feels like true luxury on my skin. I’ve become obsessed with making sure my knees, elbows and chest get as much care as my face. It’s also a clean beauty product, so I feel good about layering it on every inch.”

Iconic London Spray

“Even though the Chicago team said, ‘No shimmer,’ I broke the rules by finishing my look with my beloved setting spray. It’s got a *hint* of highlighter in it and locks in my makeup. My Roxie face stayed put through rehearsals, fittings and our filming!”

IT Cosmetics Bye-Bye Under-Eye Concealer

“This is creamy, gives fantastic coverage and lasts all day. It lasted through being Roxie and all the tears I cried after it was over, and I had to take my costume off and return to being just Keltie.”

Koh Gen Do Moisture Foundation

“This is the best foundation on the planet, hands down. I was introduced to it by a celebrity makeup artist, and ever since then, I have my tube, and it comes with me no matter who is doing my makeup or if I am doing my own. It goes on like a moisturizer but covers like a full-coverage foundation. It never cracks. It never fades. It’s beautiful. It’s also kinda spendy, sorry.”

Thrive Cosmetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara

“My LadyGang podcast co-host Becca Tobin told me about this product, so I had to try it, and it’s as good as she said it is. It goes on rich and thick but never flakes. I wore big fake lashes for Roxie but wanted my bottom lashes to be dramatic, too!”

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Color

“The stars of Chicago do their own makeup each night, but the show’s hair supervisor, Barry Ernst, was friendly enough to gift me an extra of the Roxie red lip they prefer. The color is called ‘Dance With Me’ (so fitting!) and I put it on, and I didn’t reapply the entire time we danced. I thought, is this what Taylor Swift uses because her red lips are NEVER smudged? Who knows, but I’m going back for more colors.”

NYX Eyeliner

“I’m not a huge eyeliner person in my everyday life, so I bought this NYX one, thinking I would just use it for Roxie. It was easy to apply and super sharp. I may have to do more cat eyes!”

Natasha Denona Xenon Eyeshadow Palette

“I love this brand and their shadows. They have so much color and never flake or fall off.”

He’s a 10 Miracle Pliable Hair Paste

“This is the secret to my slick buns and ponytails. I recently got the trendy ‘wolf cut’ haircut in Paris, and it’s full of bangs and layers, so smoothing my hair down and having it stay put without pins is nearly impossible. I wore my hair slicked during my 12-hour rehearsal day for Roxie, and it never moved.”

