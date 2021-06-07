Get the Look: Kendall Jenner Paired Cowboy Boots With Sweats

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Most of Us tend to throw on sweats when we’re feeling lazy or want to be comfortable, but how great would it be if we could dress up our favorite joggers for more occasions? It turns out you can still rock your comfiest pants and create a cute look. It’s all about the right styling, and our latest inspo comes courtesy of Kendall Jenner!

The supermodel can make even the simplest of outfits look cool, which is why we started taking notes after spotting her running errands in sweats teamed with awesome cowboy boots. In fact, we adored her boots so much, we instantly found a pair that looks seriously similar to recreate the vibe!

Get the Laredo Access boots with free shipping for $145, available from Zappos!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted for a classic, authentic-looking pair, which was precisely what we were interested in as well. We hit the jackpot when we came across these boots from Laredo — they check off all the boxes! They offer a gorgeous dark brown hue, plus a timeless silhouette that will complement practically any ensemble.

These boots are meant to be slightly slouchy, which is ideal for tucking in baggier pants — just like Jenner did! They have a low heel that measures in at just over two inches. It’s the best of both words: You’ll get added height but won’t be in pain. What’s special about the Laredo boots that we found is their specific and inclusive sizing. There are two different widths for you to choose from, so more shoppers than usual will be able to score their perfect fit.

We also love that the leather has been treated to look vintage, which gives these boots a more traditional western look. Shoppers are thrilled that the leather feels soft right out of the box and they don’t require an extensive break-in time. If you love how Jenner wore her boots with her sweats, these are definitely the pair to buy. You can throw them on with any outfit to instantly make it look that much more fashionable. Giddy up!

