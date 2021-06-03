Kourtney Kardashian Uses This ‘French Girl’ Lip Polish Every Night Before Bed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Taking care of your lips isn’t always easy. We just want to make that clear! Lip balms can be helpful, but you use your lips so often each and every day, it’s not surprising that they might struggle to stay soft and pouty through all of the speaking, smiling, eating, drinking (and maybe smooching) we do. There are also so many environmental factors that can affect their texture!

One essential product we recommend adding to your lip care routine that might even help your balms work better is a lip scrub. Not just any scrub though. Just like with face exfoliators, some can be a little too harsh and leave your skin’s moisture barrier stripped. You need one that’s going to moisturize and nourish too. How about Kourtney Kardashian’s go-to product?

Kardashian shot a “Go to Bed With Me” video for Harper’s BAZAAR in late 2019 that we still check for inspiration whenever we’re buying new products for ourselves. She went over her nighttime routine, starting by cleansing her skin, applying a mask and drinking a collagen latte. Then came this scrub. “I will also do a lip scrub,” she said, swiping it across her lips while explaining how she discovered this pick.

“I actually got this for my birthday from one of my friends who I really trust, and she gave me her favorite products in a basket. This was one of them,” she said. Clearly her friend is a great gift-giver, as Kardashian explained that not everything she gets sent always works for her! We have to give props to her friend too for gifting something affordable enough for us to buy too!

This is a two-in-one scrub that moisturizes and polishes all at the same time. It uses sugar crystals to physically exfoliate and slough away dead skin and chappy flakes, while organic ingredients like cocoa butter, shea butter and coconut oil are added to help soothe and hydrate for a supple, plumped-up pout. All of the ingredients are plant-based and natural. No silicones, no synthetic ingredients or dyes, no petrochemicals. This product is cruelty-free and vegan too. Even the glass jar earns points by being recyclable. You could upcycle it too!

With a refreshing coconut and mint flavoring, this scrub may seriously leave your lips feeling completely rejuvenated and reawakened, ready to either shine on their own or provide a soft and smooth base for any lipsticks, tints or glosses. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you could have this product shipped to you for free as soon as tomorrow, so don’t let you lips struggle any longer!

