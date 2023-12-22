Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No matter what do you in the morning, we all have some semblance of a routine. For the more wellness-minded of Us, it may include journaling and meditation. For others, it involves stretching and moving our bodies. It doesn’t have to be a long, drawn-out process either. A morning routine could be as simple as rolling out of bed and enjoying a nice cup of Joe to get the day started.

Thanks to at-home coffee makers and accessories like milk frothers, you can whip up a cup which rivals one from your go-to coffee shop. If you’re a coffee lover, you’re in luck. We found a bestselling at-home coffee maker — for just $50 — on Amazon that you should add to your cart if you’re looking for a new treat just in time for Christmas! Seriously, if you order now, it will arrive before the big day!

Get the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for just $50 (originally $100) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

When it comes to at-home coffee maker brands, Keurig is at the top of the list. Their luxurious tools help simplify the process, courtesy of the wide variety of yummy pods. The Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is so popular, it has over 3,000 reviews on Amazon right now — plus it’s on sale for 50% off!

This coffee maker can brew 6, 8 and 10-oz mug sizes in under one minute. It also features a 36-oz removable water reservoir to make refilling easy and breezy! As you can see, the process is incredibly simple. Just insert a pod, select your desired cup size —and that’s it! You’ll whip up a mug of java in practically no time.

Along with streamlining the coffee-making process, the features a removable drip tray which can fit mugs up to 7 inches tall. It also features an auto-off feature that automatically shuts off two hours after your last brew to conserve energy.

“Operates quickly every time, no mess, no drip, very well made, compact but works like the “big dogs,” one satisfied buyer proclaimed on Amazon. A first-time Keurig user was so impressed, they shared, “I must say without a doubt it makes a huge difference as far as flavor and it is very quick to get your first cup of Joe.”

If you’re looking for a new way to make your coffee, this single-serve maker could be your new go-to! Be sure to act fast while it’s still on sale to ensure you receive it before Christmas.

See it: Get the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for just $50 (originally $100) at Amazon!

