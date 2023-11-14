Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re anything like Us, you’ve been bitten by the DIY bug. All it takes is one yummy recipe on Pinterest, and we’re flying into the kitchen to try our hand at recreating it. From minimalist manicures to intricate nail designs, if we’ve seen it on TikTok, we’ve tried it at home. The same can be said for our favorite coffee shop orders!

From matcha lattes to flavorful brews topped with frothy milk, you can achieve your go-to delicacy in the comfort of your kitchen — for a fraction of the price of Starbucks. One key essential to upgrading DIY beverages is using a handheld frother. Popular e-tailer Amazon is currently offering 66% off its top-rated handheld electric frother. This deal is right on time, because the slim accessory makes for an epic stocking stuffer.

Pros Affordable

Easy to clean

Blends up creamy froth, matcha and powder-based supplements Cons Some customer reviews note issues with motor after one year of use $16.99 On Sale: $5.75 You Save 66% See it!

Get the Zulay Milk Frother Wand for just $6 (originally $17) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Zulay Milk Frother Wand features a proprietary Z motor to create creamy, velvety froth in seconds. With a 13,000 RPM motor and 25 spiral rings, you can quickly whisk up a coffee shop-inspired drink. A hit with shoppers, this fabulous find has earned more than 56, 200 5- star ratings.

It doesn’t just stop with smooth froth, though. There’s nothing like attempting to make matcha, sipping on a protein shake, mixing in an energy-boosting supplement in water and getting a powdery aftertaste. This electronic whisk seamlessly blends powder-based products with liquids. Plus, its small size is a minimalist’s dream. It can easily be stored in a bag or kitchen drawer when not in use!

While many household accessories require lengthy cleansing processes, cleaning this frother is easy-breezy. Place the whisk under water and briefly turn it on to remove the remaining residue. Wipe the handle with a damp cloth and allow it to dry.

This shopper-approved accessory lives up to the hype. Customers provided detailed reviews of how well it worked. “This little bad boy packs a bunch,” one shopper wrote. “It takes one AA battery and does exactly what it’s meant to do. It doesn’t disappoint in any way.” Other shoppers revealed how versatile the frother is. “This frother is capable of more than frothing my cream for morning coffee,” a reviewer recalled before revealing that they used it to whip heavy cream as a hot cocoa topping.

Treat your cup of morning Joe to an upgrade courtesy of this top-rated frother. Add this must-have accessory to your cart while it’s still on sale, and be sure to nab it before it sells out!

