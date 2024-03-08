Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Welcome to the party! It might sound exclusive, but everyone is invited to the Kiehl’s Friends and Family Sale. All you need is a discount code to claim 30% off sitewide — and nab a free gift when you spend $135+ in one go. Just enter code KIEHLS at checkout! This sale lasts from March 8 through March 25.

Related: Keep on Glowing With These Self-Tanning Facial Drops — Now 28% Off Who doesn’t love a good tan? The only thing we don’t love about it is when it’s the result of UV damage. Both the sun and tanning beds are no-nos for our skin, unfortunately. Thankfully, we now live in an era where there are so many skin-friendly self tanners on the market! There are loads […]

So, let’s spruce up your skincare routine for spring, shall we? If Kiehl’s is perpetually on your wish list, this sale is the chance to move those most-wanted products to your shopping cart — and ultimately onto your beauty shelf. See seven of our favorites below to get your cart started!

Ultra Facial Cream

It’s the icon. The living legend. The bestseller you need for soft, hydrated, smoother skin. This Ultra Facial Cream, which has the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association, is designed to help strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier while offering up to 72 hours of hydration per application!

$67 You Save 31% On Sale: $46 See it!

Creme de Corps Refillable Body Lotion

We’re shedding our long sleeves and long pants for spring, so let’s make sure the skin underneath is smooth and glowing. This body lotion was found to produce 96% less flaky skin and 37% more radiance instantly upon application. Just imagine the long-term results!

$60 You Save 30% On Sale: $42 See it!

Better Screen UV Serum SPF 50+

Spending more time outside? You’ll want to check out this newly released SPF serum, which has already landed a place on our essentials list. It acts as a facial sunscreen, but it also contains collagen peptide to visibly help correct signs of aging that may have popped up before this product came into your life!

$42 You Save 31% On Sale: $29 See it!

Midnight Recovery Omega-Rich Cloud Cream

This botanical night cream is taking beauty sleep to the next level. Designed for all skin types, this moisturizer could deliver visible anti-aging results in just one week. Rejuvenate your skin with omega fatty acids, squalane and more!

$62 You Save 31% On Sale: $43 See it!

Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash

No skincare routine counts if it doesn’t start with an effective cleanser. Our pick? This foaming face wash. An excellent choice for normal to oily skin, this pick can help cleanse and balance skin without stripping it. Reviewers are calling it a “miracle wash”!

$65 You Save 29% On Sale: $46 See it!

Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque

As someone with dry, acne-prone skin, it’s hard to find products that can properly address blemishes without sucking all of the moisture out of my skin. This clay mask, however, is a game-changer. Its detoxifying powers are unmatched, and I majorly appreciate its addition of aloe for a more soothing experience. A must for a more refined complexion!

$47 You Save 30% On Sale: $33 See it!

Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Solution

This is another must-own for anyone with acne. One drop of this spot treatment acts as a liquid pimple patch! It can help reduce the redness and size of a breakout, but you can use it to help visibly fade older acne marks as well. Shout-out to the top-tier key ingredients: salicylic acid, niacinamide and licorice root!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

$30 You Save 30% On Sale: $21 See it!

Looking for something else? Save on skincare sets here and check out more bestsellers from Kiehl’s here!