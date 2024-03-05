Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t love a good tan? The only thing we don’t love about it is when it’s the result of UV damage. Both the sun and tanning beds are no-nos for our skin, unfortunately. Thankfully, we now live in an era where there are so many skin-friendly self tanners on the market!

Related: Get Instant Plump, Hydrated Glass Skin by Adding Rice Water to Your Routine Rice water might sound like something you toss out when you make the delicious dish, but it’s actually one superpowered ingredient you want in your skincare. You’ve probably heard about it on TikTok, either a passing mention or an entire video about it. Rice water is your shortcut to glass skin, and it’s rich in […]

There are loads of body-tanning products out there, but finding one that’s suitable for your face — especially if you have sensitive skin — is more of a struggle. It was of the utmost importance that we found something that looks natural with little room for error. And we found it! On sale!

Get the L’Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self Tanning Facial Drops (originally $19) on sale for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

These tanning drops have a clear, dye-free formula, so you can say goodbye to streaky messes. Simply mix it in with your favorite moisturizer or serum (avoid retinols and AHAs). Five to seven drops should deliver a light glow, but you can use up to 10 drops for a deeper bronze.

This buildable face and neck tanner is fragrance-free and non-sticky. It’s also dermatologist tested and non-comedogenic! It even contains hyaluronic acid for a moisturizing effect. You can see why it has over 6,700 reviews — so far!

These tanning drops prove that sometimes it’s best to stick to the affordable drugstore brands. “I was scared if I did not get one of the higher priced brands I wouldn’t get the glow I wanted,” one reviewer wrote. “I was wrong. This stuff is wonderful.”

Another shopper also noted how this self tanner stands out above the rest, writing, “I have used a lot of face tanners and this one is the best hands down!! After the first application I looked like I just got back from the beach.”

You can apply this tanner whenever, but nighttime is recommended so you can wake up and see your results. Reapply daily as needed until you have your perfect tan. Start up application again when your glow starts to fade. So simple!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Shop more from L’Oreal Paris here and explore other facial self tanners here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!