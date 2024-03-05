Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Stock Up on Victoria Beckham’s Go-To Body Moisturizer

By
Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil/Victoria Beckham
Osea

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for the most decadent, luxurious way to keep your skin nice and moisturized? Sure, you could keep applying lotion or grab a great body butter. But if you’re Spice Girl and icon Victoria Beckham, you use an oil that you know will deliver all the nutrients, softness, and moisture you need for a body that’s positively luminous.

Related: The Best Face Toners for More Radiant-Looking Skin

Beckham shared the secret of her favorite product, Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil, to Harper’s Bazaar. She admitted that she’s a major fan of this body oil, as she uses it to “lock in” moisture. How does she do this? A little like we do right now – applying to damp skin. It’s the best way to make sure the moisturizing properties really sink in, so Posh Spice knows exactly what she’s talking about.

See it!

Get the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil at Amazon for $51! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

You can stock up on a 5 oz bottle of this glistening oil for $51 at Amazon, and if you want to have great skin like Beckham’s, it’s definitely a good idea to invest. You’ll want to slather it on every time you take a shower or bath to really gain the same benefits, and there are several of those to usurp from this luxurious little bottle.

See it!

Get the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil at Amazon for $51! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

It improves skin elasticity while moisturizing, softens and nourishes skin and makes you glow. That’s all thanks to undaria seaweed, white lupin flower, and a blend of botanical oils.

Get the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil at Amazon for $51! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

There are plenty of reasons to try this oil out, most of which revolve around Beckham’s ringing endorsement. But if you’re just curious and want to give it a try to see what it can do for you, you’d better grab it while you can. The smaller version is already sold out and usually stays that way.

Related: The 15 Best Toners to Address Every Skin Concern

 

Not what you’re looking for? See more I’m From products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

amazon-athmile-romper

Deal of the Day

Limited Time! This Cute and Roomy Romper Is on Sale for $15 View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!