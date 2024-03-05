Your account
Get Instant Plump, Hydrated Glass Skin by Adding Rice Water to Your Routine

By
I'm From Rice Toner
Amazon

Rice water might sound like something you toss out when you make the delicious dish, but it’s actually one superpowered ingredient you want in your skincare. You’ve probably heard about it on TikTok, either a passing mention or an entire video about it. Rice water is your shortcut to glass skin, and it’s rich in antioxidants and other benefits that you need, like, yesterday. Luckily, you don’t need to drain your own rice to get the water left over for the skin-loving benefits.

Looking to incorporate rice water in your routine? The I’m From Rice Toner for $19 at Amazon is everything you need and more to jump on this trend and enjoy better, more nourished skin ASAP. And you don’t even have to spend an arm and a leg for it. It’s more than affordable!

This rice water toner is all about improving hydration and your skin’s moisture barrier. Not only that, but it has an illuminating effect that can help enhance your skin’s natural radiance. With a 77.78% concentration of natural Goami rice extract, it has everything it needs to calm stressed skin, soothe flaky skin, and protect against sun damage. All of this makes it absolutely perfect for using on stressed, sensitive skin, no matter if you always deal with it or it comes and goes.

You’ll also benefit from the toner’s rice water barrier that helps your skin stop losing so much moisture throughout the day. It helps to eliminate dead skin cells and emulsify the moisture already there to improve elasticity and nourish.

Get the I’m From Rice Toner at Amazon for $19! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Rice water is a capable addition to any type of skincare product, but this one is positively teeming with it, meaning it’s one of the best on the market to try if you want to repair stressed skin, fix your skin barrier, and not spend so much cash that you don’t have any left for the rest of your routine.

If you don’t want to source your own rice water but want to get the benefits, you really can’t go wrong with this toner that comes positively drenched with good-for-you benefits.

