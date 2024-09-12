Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lip gloss is one of the those beauty products that you can toss on in a hurry to get a burst of lip color when you need it. They’re also excellent for hydrating your lips when your pout is parched. And even though there are thousands of options on the market, finding a formula that marries available payoff and hydrating properties is rare. But let us help: We just stumbled on the best lip gloss that shoppers love, and it’s only $13 at Amazon!

The Kiko Milano 3d Hydra Lip gloss is not your typical lip gloss. Instead, it adds intense moisture to your lips while adding the right amount of color. The formula is packed with natural flax seed oil and bidens pilosa extract, which provides a smoother appearance so there’s never a sticky finish left behind. Now, on to the applicator wand — it features a soft touch design that delivers an even coat of gloss on the lips that looks transparent, highly pigmented and sparkly!

Get the Kiko Milano 3d Hydra Lip Gloss for $13 at Amazon!

Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers give lip gloss glowing reviews.

“Kiko Milano 3 D Hydra Lip gloss in color 32…obsessed is an understatement!” one said. “It is the prettiest color with a tiny bit of iridescent sparkle that gives your lips that extra pop, nice smell/taste, silky smooth and not sticky at all.”

Another shared that it’s “worth buying.” They added: “I found this on insta, and I’m so thankful I did! It is now my go-to lip gloss. It’s so moisturizing, and most of all, it looks super cute and has sparkles!”

“This lip gloss is soooo lux,” a final shopper wrote. “Idk what the hell is in it, but it really makes your lips look 3D. It’s weird, like even from across the room. I have shade 05 and it goes well with everything. I like to pair it with a cool toned brown lip liner.”

The gloss is available in 35 colors at Amazon for just $13. What colors are you stocking up on?

