Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For many, lip gloss is a beauty staple that helps amplify their makeup looks. Whether you prefer super sticky variations or colorful options, lip gloss provides plenty of fun when it comes to your makeup regimen. Brandy is known for starring in TV shows and movies Moesha and Cinderella, and she is also known for her beauty-defining looks from the ‘90s. We found her favorite lip gloss, and guess what? It’s only $6 at Amazon!

Related: This Megan Thee Stallion-Approved Hydrating Lip Gloss Is Only $8 at Amazon Keeping your lips hydrated and pretty during the colder months is considerably hard. Thanks to brisk winds and harsh temperature drops, having cracked, dry lips is more common than we would like to admit — seriously! Investing in a moisturizing lip gloss is a way to protect your lips and help get them back on […]

In an interview with The Strategist, Brandy said she loves this gloss because it provides a natural look. “Lip gloss is that one girly thing for me,” Brandy told the publication. “I love when my lips have that shine and look like they’re popping. I prefer natural-looking lips, which is why I wear the Sugar High color the most — it’s a subtle nude on me. I’ve always been into makeup and lipstick and do bolder colors sometimes, but when I’m not working, I like to keep it simple and go for a fresh face. It’s good to have something natural to reach for. This lip gloss is not like any regular gloss out there. It doesn’t feel dry or sticky on — it feels like lip balm but with a little bit more shine. It’s very moisturizing and leaves my lips feeling so soft. It smells like butter mixed with brown sugar.”

This NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss is essential for many because it provides shine without being sticky. It features a buttery, soft formulation that leaves behind a sweet scent. NYX’s beauty products are cruelty-free and are easy to apply.

Get the NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss for $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 18, 2024, but may be subject to change.

This lip gloss comes in 34 shades and is a versatile lip gloss line offering something for everyone. The glossiness of this option also compliments all your lipsticks and even works well with lip liners.

In regards to this slick and shiny lip gloss, a happy Amazon reviewer gushed, “I love this lip gloss. I have a ton of these in clear because I use them all of the time. It keeps my lips soft and shiny for quite a while. The price point is great.”

Another Amazon reviewer said, “This gloss is everything! It’s not sticky but gives a ton of shine! It’s not overly fragrant, and because it’s clear, it lays beautifully over the top of any lipstick or even with just a lip liner. And it’s a great price! I definitely recommend it.”

As you know, finding and keeping a signature lip gloss in your collection is a need, and this affordable, Brandy-approved option would make a great new addition to your lineup!

See it: Get the NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss for $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 18, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more lip glosses we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from NYX Professional Makeup here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us