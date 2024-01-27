Your account
This ‘Silky Smooth’ NYX Lip Gloss Is Only $5 — Over 76,000 5-Star Reviews

By
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lip gloss is such a necessity when it comes to eye-catching makeup looks. Whether you’re going for a bold, dramatic moment or just a clear gloss type of girl, the truth is, you need a trusty and reliable option in your lineup. We found a shiny, smooth lip gloss option on Amazon that’s only $5!

This NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss is smooth and shiny enough to become your new makeup bestie. These glosses won’t leave your lips sticky and come in sheer to medium coverage. Further, NYX never tests its range of products on animals, and PETA acknowledges that the brand is cruelty-free.

Get the NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss for $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 27, 2024, but may be subject to change.

This smooth option from NYX is perfect as a top coat over your favorite lipstick, and it even works nicely by itself. Also, it comes in 34 colors, allowing you to maximize your options!

Although NYX has millions of fans worldwide, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “I have this in 2 colors & really enjoy both. It feels moisturizing, pigment is vibrant & lasts pretty well for a gloss, & the price is nice.” Another reviewer added, “This is a great lip gloss! It’s not thick or sticky and goes on smoothly. I would definitely buy it again!”

See it!

One more satisfied Amazon reviewer noted, “I bought a lipgloss in the color devil’s food cake, and I LOVE it for so many reasons! I first bought it in a local Walgreens, but after I lost it, I repurchased it here on Amazon. Both glosses were of great quality and had the same prices both in-store and online. It has great coverage and can be layered to change the sheerness and shade (fewer layers can give you a nice, natural pinkish color, and more layers can make it progressively darker). It’s moisturizing, with a slightly sweet cake-like scent to it, and has a smooth finish for soft lips. It’s a great, quality product, especially with the price. 10/10, I would recommend!”

So, if you need a nice lip gloss that’ll melt on your lips, this option from NYX may do the trick!

