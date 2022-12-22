Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we could trade bodies with any celeb for the day, it would probably be Kim Kardashian. As a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl, she has proven that beauty has no age limit. We love how the mom of four has embraced her voluptuous curves, showing off her shape in form-fitting outfits that quite literally break the Internet (remember that Paper Magazine cover?).

I’ve never been known for my curves — in fact, I was very much a late bloomer. But this maxi dress magically sculpts my shape like I have an hourglass silhouette! Just like Skims’ similar slip style that went viral on TikTok, this long-sleeve version feels like a second skin. Super soft and comfortable! Available in six tonal colors sizes XX-Small to 4X, this smooth dress fits like a glove on all figures.

Take this versatile dress from daytime errands to date night. Shop now from Nordstrom while this frock is still in stock!

Get the Skims Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress for just $88 at Nordstrom!

This Skims Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress is a must-have in your winter wardrobe! I don’t know how she does it, but somehow Kim K has managed to design a dress that feels like sleepwear but fits like Spanx. Made with ribbed modal and Spandex, this stretchy fabric hugs your curves in all the right places. The entire fit is flattering, from the square neckline to the long sleeves. Perfect frock for fall and winter!

Get the Skims Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress for just $88 at Nordstrom!

Not sure I’ve ever seen such rave reviews for an article of clothing before! Here are some of the highlights:

“So comfortable and elegant the texture is so soft and feels like a second skin.”

“Wow!! Such a simple dress yet so stunning! It’s also very soft and comfortable! 10/10!”

“Super soft, lightweight but doesn’t feel thin and it’s LONG enough! I love it.”

“The softest, most figure-hugging lounge dress you will ever come across. The material glides across your skin while you move. 10/10!”

“Perfectly feminine and classic dress! Somehow manages to give me curves this skinny body never knew it had. Perfect combination of sexy yet warmth for the winter.”

“The soft lounge dress is so comfy and flattering. I’m a very curvaceous woman and Skims FITS perfectly! I’m comfortable and I feel very sexy. Love that Skims is size-inclusive.”

See it! Get the Skims Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress for just $88 at Nordstrom!

Lounging around the house in this cozy dress? Just add slippers! If you’re wearing this dress out, you could add sneakers, sandals or boots. The options are endless!

Most bodycon dresses make Us feel self-conscious, but this soft Skims stunner makes Us feel sensational!

Not your style? Explore more from Skims here and shop all other dresses at Nordstrom here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!