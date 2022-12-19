Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s winter and we’re cold. Warmth and comfort are our top two priorities right now, but of course we still care about looking (somewhat) stylish. Want to appear put-together while still feeling cozy? Our favorite fashion hack is a simple solution: two-piece sets. Sweatpants on their own seem too casual, but add a matching pullover, and suddenly you’re chic. It doesn’t quite make sense, but it works time after time.

We just discovered the MVP of sweater sets — it’s truly a grand slam! This cute knit sweatsuit features a relaxed crewneck and wide-leg pants. You can even mix and match the top and bottoms with other pieces from your wardrobe! But when worn together, this dynamic duo is unstoppable. We personally plan on wearing this lightweight lounge set everywhere, from running errands to running to catch a flight. Seriously, how perfect is this outfit for travel?

This two-piece set is the ultimate throw-on-and-go look that achieves an effortless elegance. Keep scrolling to find out why this sweatsuit makes the perfect holiday gift!

Get the ETCYY Women’s Knitted Lounge Two-Piece Set for just $57 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

While I’m not a gambling gal, I would venture to guess that the majority of women you’re shopping for would be thrilled to receive this trendy two-piece set as a holiday gift. Why, you may ask? We already know girls just want to have fun, but girls also just want to be cozy. And this sweatsuit accomplishes that goal! Perfect for winter days and summer nights, this set will keep you warm without overheating.

Available in a variety of colors — both solid and striped — this sweater set looks so much more expensive than it is. According to reviews, the material is high-quality and super soft.

We suggest teaming this sweatsuit with sneakers, slippers or mules to complete the cozy look. You can take this set from lounging around the house to grabbing lunch with friends. Add a long tan double-breasted coat when it’s chilly outside. You’ll look so polished with minimal effort!

Just read these rave reviews for yourself!

“This set is amazing. It’s the perfect oversized fit. The knit quality is great. It looks way more expensive than what is was. I’m just absolutely obsessed with it!”

“ I was so surprised how nice this set is. The quality is amazing. Soft and beautiful. Fit great and very flattering. Would highly recommend.”

“Best two-piece travel outfit!”

“Perfect lounge cozy set!!”

If you’re frantically searching for a holiday gift, this is it. And with Amazon’s fast shipping, this two-piece set will arrive right on time!

