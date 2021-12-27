These Fun Party Dresses From Amazon Ship in Time for New Year’s Eve

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Scrambling for a last-minute outfit for New Year’s Eve? We’re always so focused on holiday shopping that we tend to forget the ball drop is only one week away! But there’s no need to stress — you can still score the perfect dress that will ship in time on Amazon. We did the research and found a slew of fabulous frocks below that are suitable for a range of events — read on for more!

This Glittery Cowl Neck Dress

This is a classic New Year’s Eve dress. The draped neckline is so flattering, and the ruching can easily smooth out your figure. The glittery version is ideal for December 31, and it comes in so many sleek shades!

Get the VANCOL Women’s Sexy Glitter Spaghetti Strap Mini Party Dress for $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Gatsby-Esque Mini Dress

If you want to go for a vintage vibe, this dress was made for you! You’ll feel like a retro screen siren as you dance around in this beautiful number. More bubbly, please!

Get the BABEYOND Women’s 1920s Flapper Dress for $53 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Full-Length Sequin Gown

If you’re going to a particularly elegant bash or just want to feel like you are, a gown like this is a must. The sequins give the dress a fierce touch that’s made for a party atmosphere!

Get the BerryGo Women’s Sexy V Neck Bodycon Sequin Gown for $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Mesh Sleeve Dress

The see-through puffy sleeves make this dress such a knockout! It’s a show-stopping choice for any shopper who doesn’t love the traditional glitter or sequin look.

Get the L’VOW Sexy See-Through Mesh Sheer Puff Long Sleeve Club Dress for $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Flattering Draped Sequin Dress

This dress is balanced with its modest and sultry details! It’s short and hugs the body, but it still provides ample coverage. Wins all around!

Get the GRACE KARIN Women’s Sparkly Sequin Dress for $46 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

