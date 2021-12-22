We Are Utterly Obsessed With This Dress for New Year’s Eve

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New Year’s Eve is probably our favorite holiday when it comes to fashion. We get to dress up — usually in something we wouldn’t necessarily wear for any other occasion — and look like a million bucks as we ring in the new year. It’s kind of like Halloween in that sense, but instead of wearing funny costume, we’re rocking sequins and sparkles!

A shimmery dress is a must for our NYE shopping list. Even better if we can find something that actually might work for other occasions, like a wedding or date night. Something eye-catching and stunning, but not so in-your-face that it feels like you’re playing dress-up. We also want to avoid something that’s completely shapeless, as some sequin-covered pieces can tend to be. We’re looking for something like…this dress!

Get the GRACE KARIN Deep V Neck Party Sequin Mini Dress for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is everything — it’s even on Amazon Prime so you can get it in time for New Year’s Eve if you’re quick! Not only is it covered in sequins, but it’s wildly flattering. The faux-wrap, tulip hem is unexpected and gorgeous, and the plunging V-neckline with the mesh in the center is just perfect for getting the look without feeling overexposed. It’s nice to have a little something extra there on a chilly night too!

This dress also has a scoop back and a zipper going up the back so you won’t feel like you have to squeeze into it. It’s easy to put on and take off. It even has some stretch to it!

Get the GRACE KARIN Deep V Neck Party Sequin Mini Dress for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Once you place that order, there’s just one more thing to worry about. How will you wear it when December 31 rolls around? Let’s toss around some ideas. We can picture it with a faux-fur jacket and heeled booties for elegant warmth if you’re leaving home and facing the winter temperatures. Don’t forget the tights!

We’d also love to see this dress with some strappy heels and curled hair. You could even opt for lace-up boots and an oversized shacket to give it some edge! And make sure to try out that bold makeup look you saved the tutorial for. New Year’s Eve is the night to make it happen. Smokey, metallic eyes, red lips and this dress? A winning combination!

Get the GRACE KARIN Deep V Neck Party Sequin Mini Dress for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from GRACE KARIN here and check out more night-out dresses here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!