Kristin Cavallari Inspired Us to Find White Jeans for Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been wearing blue jeans for as long as we can remember. They’re true wardrobe staples because of their versatility and timelessness. They don’t wrinkle easily either. Our style perspective expanded even more when we first started wearing black jeans and grey jeans. We’ve even fallen for a few unexpected shades, like pink and green!

But there is one color we know many people tend to stay away from, and that’s white. Could white jeans possibly be flattering? Could we possibly find a way to style them where they fit into our outfit? The answers are yes and yes, and achieving these goals is easier than you think when you have a pair as great as these skinnies from Amazon!

Get the Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Skinny Jean for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Now, words are one thing, but celebrity approval and a photo are better when it comes to not only believing in the power of white jeans but picturing yourself looking fabulous in them. Kristin Cavallari can help with that. The former Very Cavallari star is a fashion genius, and she spread some of her knowledge recently via a mirror selfie in her wonderland of a closet. She rocked a fuzzy jacket, lace-up booties and, yes, white skinny jeans!

So off we went to find a pair of our own — as well as a fuzzy jacket to match. Her exact L’AGENCE Margot jeans cost a pretty penny at $235, but luckily this very similar Amazon Essentials pair is just a fraction of the price. You get fast, free shipping if you’re an Amazon Prime member too. You can even try them before paying for them by clicking the “Prime Try Before You Buy” option!

Get the Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Skinny Jean for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

These jeans are made of a stretchy, mostly-cotton blend that’s comfortable and machine-washable. They have a mid-waist rise and a skinny fit to match Cavallari’s, plus classic five pocket styling and a zip fly with button closure. They’re sleek, they’re modern, they have tons of great reviews and they even come in a bunch of other colors! That includes both blues and some more colorful shades.

White jeans can be worn with anything you’d wear with blue jeans, making them just as versatile…if not more so. They’re actually much easier to dress up a bit for a fancier setting, especially if you go with a nice blouse and a pair of heels or pointed-toe flats for the rest of your look. Now is the time to try them out for yourself!

Get the Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Skinny Jean for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Amazon Essentials here and shop more jeans at Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!