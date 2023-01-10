13 Best Knee-High Boots That Fit Every Body Type

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Knee-high boots in the fall and winter are the equivalent of strappy stilettos in the spring and summer. They elongate our legs and give Us an extra boost of confidence. As a bonus, they also warm Us up in chilly weather. Time and time again, we’ve found that the right pair of tall boots can instantly elevate an outfit.

Tall boots complement a mini skirt perfectly, but they also look amazing with longer dresses and even jeans. Our go-to date night outfit this time of year is a sweater dress teamed with knee-high boots. Cozy-chic! But we’re totally aware that not all boots fit shoppers the same! That’s why we curated a list of the 13 best knee-high boots for every body type. Some of these shoes run narrow or wide, so there’s something for everyone. Strut into the new year in this fabulous footwear!

These Faux-Suede Over-the-Knee Boots

Think of these over-the-knee boots as the Sisterhood of the Traveling Shoes! Whether you have smaller or larger calves, these faux suede boots will fit. One reviewer reported, “I have skinny legs and they really stay up well!” Meanwhile, another customer declared, “This boots are AMAZING for big calf’d people. THEY FIT LIKE A GLOVE!”

These Chunky Knee-High Boots

Stay on trend with these chunky knee-high boots! Made with faux leather and rubber soles, these boots will keep you dry in wet weather. According to one review, “These boots are amazing. Perfect for the winter. Also, it’s very comfortable and definitely will keep my little feet warm”

These Low Over-the-Knee Riding Boots

If you have longer legs with a slender shape, these over-the-knee boots may just be your glass slipper! “These are my new favorite boots!!” one shopper gushed. “They are so comfortable and fit amazing!! I have very skinny legs and often dislike the way boots fit, but these are perfect.” We love the low heel for all-day comfort.

These Knee-High Leather-Inspired Boots

Available in medium and wide widths, these knee-high boots are ideal for any calf size! As one shopper said, “Because the back is stretchable — fits any leg size! Plus, easy to zip up. They look great!”

These Franco Sarto Knee-High Boots

Featuring a pointed toe, block heel and zip-back closure, these knee-high boots from Franco Sarto will left your legs and turn all the heads. Shoppers say these boots work on slimmer or wider calves. “The best boots for my wide calves,” one customer proclaimed. Another reviewer raved, “I Ab-so-lute-ly love these boots! I have the some of the smallest calves, however, these boots make me look as though I have sexy legs!”

These Lulus Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

These are my absolute favorite knee-high boots of all time! Coupled with a pointed toe and block heels, the slouchy silhouette is right on trend. There are also 10 stunning styles, from snakeskin to suede.

These Open Edit Over-the-Knee Boots

Prepare to stop traffic in these sky-high stiletto boots! These Open Edit over-the-knee boots have a slightly wider fit in the calves. One shopper shared, “Fits perfect, so cute, not uncomfortable, and the material feels awesome. I’m so happy I bought these! Run don’t walk to get a pair!” Plus, they’re on sale for 50% off!

These Chinese Laundry Knee-High Boots

Sub out your basic black boots in favor of these brown style with a square toe and stacked heel. “Really happy with these!” one customer commented. “Material feels high quality and the block heels are very easy to walk in.”

These Schutz Embossed Knee-High Boots

Made from real leather, these Schutz knee-high boots come in six embossed options. One shopper stated, “This boot is the best! I have skinny calves & hate a high heel. I get comments every time I wear them and can walk comfortably all night.”

These Knee-High Riding Boots

Featuring quilted detailing and gold hardware, these knee-high riding boots are equestrian-chic! One shopper described these shoes as “comfy to wear all day, with a soft warm lining, but not too warm so your legs and feet do not get overly hot. My new go-to boots.”

These Knee-High Cowboy Boots

Yee-haw! These trendy western boots are in style and on sale. As one reviewer reported, “These boots not only look great, but also are the comfiest heeled boots ever! Fantastic price too!”

These Wide-Calf Knee-High Boots

Specifically tailored to wider calves, these knee-high leather boots give your legs room to breathe! One satisfied shopper enthused, “These boots are fantastic!! I have athletic calves and the wide calf option allows me to FINALLY tuck my jeans into my boots!! Love Born boots and shoes!!”

These Bestselling Knee-High Boots

Sleek and sophisticated with a block heel and buckle, these bestselling leather boots are on sale for over 50% off! High praise from this review: “Best boot I have ever worn. I’m on my feet for 10 plus hours per day and I must say feet did not hurt one bit! They were comfortable but so stylish. I got so many compliments. I highly recommend this shoe.”

