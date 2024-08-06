Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our skin goes through so many changes as we age. No matter how often we exercise or how clean our diets are, the skin loses its elasticity over time, often forming cellulite on the thighs and legs. Thankfully, skin-firming creams and anti-cellulite gummies provide relief.

It should go without saying that here at Us, we’re huge fans of Kourtney Kardashian Barker‘s Lemme collection. The supplement line has an assortment of gummies to help with everyday woes. There is a matcha-enriched supplement that revitalizes energy and a caffeine-enriched one to help you stay alert. It’s only right that the brand has a helpful option for cellulite. Welcome, Lemme Smooth.

Get the Lemme Smooth Anti-Cellulite Gummies for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Enriched with hyaluronic acid, bamboo silica and a clinically-studied melon extract, Lemme Smooth hydrates skin and provides cellulite support. A clinical study found that one capsule taken daily, along with diet and exercise, visibly reduced the appearance of cellulite in 28 days.

The anti-cellulite gummies also plump the skin and promote collagen synthesis to improve overall skin health. Chromium is a standout ingredient because it promotes a healthy metabolism. Best of all? Lemme Smooth is gluten-free and made free of artificial sweeteners, dairy and sugar alcohols.

In case you were wondering, Amazon shoppers left so many positive reviews. “[I] saw a reduction in the appearance of cellulite on [my] thighs but [I] also noticed it’s done something to my skin/face,” one reviewer shared. [I] went out with friends last week and they kept asking why I looked younger/what I was doing. I thought they were just being nice but then it clicked.”

Another reviewer said they were impressed because the gummies “worked as advertised.” The customer raved, “I have used this for a couple of weeks now and have seen pretty significant tightening on the back of my legs and saddlebag area [and] dimple reduction on my thighs as well. [I] will recommend it to other women in my circle.”

One customer revealed they tested it for three weeks before leaving a review. “My initial results are impressive,” the shopper began. “My overall skin circulation has improved and the dimples on my upper thighs have noticeably shrunk. The product is very clear with instructions that results should be even more significant after the 60-day mark so I’m hopeful this continues. I’m happily surprised that it actually works.”

Have you been looking for ways to ditch the cellulite on your legs and thighs? These gummies are a shopper-approved tool that delivers effective results.

