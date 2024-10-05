Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re officially in the fall season, it’s time to look forward to holiday shopping. With Black Friday coming up — as well as travel for the seasons — it’s time to strategize on how you’ll find deals on all your necessities. We found a nifty, simple way to help you save money ahead of your shopping needs — it’s called Kudos, and we think you’re going to love it! Best of all, it’s free!

Kudos is an AI-powered wallet system that’s an amalgamation of a few apps. It’s an easy way to organize your credit cards and get the most out of your rewards services while finding deals. It’s easy to use — mostly on a desktop or laptop — and it will come in handy during the upcoming busy shopping seasons!

Using this service is actually very easy. All you have to do is add the browser extension to your favorite option and then click it before you make a purchase. With all your information entered, it will suggest the best card for every purchase, autofill your card info with a single click, and access the highest sign-up bonuses available on new cards when you want a new credit card. It’s really that simple!

While reviewing and gushing over the Kudos service, a happy reviewer said, “The design and functionality of the app make it extremely useful! Great ability to recommend cards – have all of mine loaded currently and will continue to use.”

One more reviewer noted, “I can’t remember which cards offer what rewards at different places. Kudos helps me choose the right card at checkout, so I don’t have to.”

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a way to save money this year while shopping for all your holiday gifts, Kudos can help you do just that!

See it: Get more cash back rewards from your credit card purchases with Kudos!