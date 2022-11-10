Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No waste here! Too Good To Go is a multipurpose app that does it all – giving consumers access to surplus food from restaurants at a third of its original price while saving meals that originally would’ve gone to waste.

Food waste is a problem that is normally overlooked. “Every day, delicious, fresh food goes to waste at cafés, restaurants, hotels, shops and manufacturers – just because it hasn’t sold in time,” Too Good To Go’s website explains.

The app displays which restaurants in your area have leftovers, allowing customers to buy at a largely discounted rate. So, not only does the app help with food waste, but also gives customers the ability to save hundreds of dollars in food costs.

Too Good To Go now operates in 15 different countries and 13 different cities throughout the U.S. It launched in L.A. in October 2022. They have gone on to have even more success with the app saving over 3 million meals, totaling 8,500 tons of CO2e, while saving thousands of dollars due to discounted food prices.

The app that fights food waste also has some of our favorite stars’ stamps of approval.

Leonardo DiCaprio wrote via Twitter in October 2022: “@Princevillecap and @TooGoodToGo are joining forces to tackle #climatechange by fighting #FoodWaste, which accounts for 10% of all GHG emissions: Reducing it is the fastest way to slow global warming. #PrincevilleCapitalAdvisor.”

Drew Barrymore is known to be an eco-friendly celeb – on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021, she shared Too Good To Go’s mission and her support for the app.

“I am so moved by this story,” the actress said. “When I see a company actually making a difference in business and people’s lives, thank you, I am so excited about this app.”

“I think it’s incredibly pioneering and I’m really supportive of it,” she continued.