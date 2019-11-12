These 25% Off Stretch Jeans From Nordstrom Will Fit You Like a Glove





Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Jeans are a solidified staple of Americana fashion. They’re an essential item that everyone should have in their closets — and we think it would be hard to find someone that doesn’t have any denim on deck!

Not all jeans are made equally, however. There are almost too many options on the market to choose from — between classic brands, designers and countless different styles to sort through, it’s overwhelming! In fact, it can make shopping for a new everyday pair of jeans feel impossible. But we can definitely assure you that this pair from Nordstrom will knock it out of the park — in terms of both style and comfort.

Get the Diana Skinny Jeans from Kut From The Cloth (originally $90) on sale for just $70, available from Nordstrom!

When it comes to stretchy jeans, this pair from Kut From The Cloth are an absolute winner. Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop raving at how easy these jeans are to wear — plus, they love the fit and feel. And it just so happens that they’ve also been recently marked down 25% off their original price. We love saving a couple of extra bucks whenever we can!

The Diana Skinny Jeans are not cut in the same way that most skinny jeans are. They offer a more relaxed, casual feel as opposed to a skintight fit. That’s not to say that these jeans don’t hug you in the right places! The denim material is soft and has 2% elastane for just the right amount of stretch.

Get the Diana Skinny Jeans from Kut From The Cloth (originally $90) on sale for just $70, available from Nordstrom!

Shoppers say that these jeans definitely run large, which can be attributed to the stretch in the material as well as the softness of the denim. For just the right fit, they recommend that you order one size down from what you would normally purchase. You can also choose between regular and petite leg length sizes to guarantee a perfect fit.

One shopper said that they “adore these jeans” and that the “fit is amazing,” as it offers enough stretch that makes them extremely comfy — but not so much that they loose their shape after just a couple of wears. We know that you’ll fall in love with these Kut From The Cloth skinny jeans immediately after you put them on!

See it: Get the Diana Skinny Jeans from Kut From The Cloth (originally $90) on sale for just $70, available from Nordstrom!

Not the style that you’re stopping for? Check out more from Kut From The Cloth and other jeans & denim available from Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!