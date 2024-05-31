Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Influencing seems to have magically appeared from thin air, but it has such a large impact on our day to day lives. So much of what we do, wear, and eat is all influenced by one thing or another. From a fashionable item worn by A-list celebs to retro cameras that are viral on TikTok, many of Us have reaped the rewards of being influenced. It’s not just everyday folks like Us. Our favorite A-listers get influenced just as much as we do!

Take Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, for instance. Earlier this year, she hosted an Amazon Livestream, where she talked about her favorite skincare and makeup products. The mom of four spilled the tea on everything from lipstick and foundation to facial devices and mirrors.

She even revealed her daughters convinced her to try under-eye patches. “What’s interesting about this is that there’s one in here because they’re reusable,” she explained. “I was like ‘Why are these in bestsellers? My girls like these” so I was like ‘Okay, I’m going to give these a shot.’ So, I wanted to share these with you.” According to Richards, she loves the longevity. “I like the fact that these are reusable so you don’t have to buy them over and over and over again.”

Get the A Milli Reusable Under-Eye Patches for just $17 (originally $19) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re looking for a sustainable way to depuff your under-eye, check out the A Milli Reusable Silicon Under-Eye Patches. The silicone eye mask boosts hydration, plumps fine lines and wrinkles and reduces the appearance of dark circles. They increase the absorption of skincare products into the skin to enhance results.

If you’re wondering how they work it’s quite simple. All you have to do is apply your favorite eye serum or cream to the under-eye area and allow to dry for 10 seconds. Place the patches under your eyes and leave them on for up to 20 minutes.

Along with delivering results, these patches help preserve your coins, too! They’re on sale for just $17 and since you can rewear them, it cuts down costs as most eye patches have to be thrown away after one use.

Amazon shoppers say they’re “glad” they discovered these patches. “These patches did work on removing my tired and puffy eyes,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “An added bonus with this is that they actually stayed on my face without slipping or sliding around and are reusable!”

Another reviewer called the patches “the real deal.” According to the full-time dad of a toddler, “the difference is noticeable after just one use – my under-eye area looks refreshed, brighter, and more awake. The patches adhere well and stay in place, allowing me to go about my routine while they work their magic.”

Looking to depuff your under-eyes? Try out these celeb-loved, shopper-approved reusable patches while they’re still on sale for just $17!

