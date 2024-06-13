Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you ever perfected a sleek ponytail or bun only for pesky flyaways to appear out of thin air? Perhaps you’ve wanted to lay down your edges or get creative with whimsical baby hairs? Many of Us know all about the frustration from fuzzy strands stick out when a style calls for neat and slicked-down strands. Frankly, it makes Us want to brush out the style and start all over again. Unfortunately, we don’t always have the time to style and re-style our hair over and over again. Thankfully, that’s where wax sticks come in handy.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is known for wearing sleek ponytails and classic hairstyles. Despite wearing flawless looks that we know and love, Richards is all too familiar with the struggle to banish flyaways. During a recent Amazon Livestream, the reality starlet shared the products she uses to refresh her hair and beauty routines during the summer. Much to our delight, she included Samnyte’s Hair Wax Stick.

Get the Samnyte Hair Wax Stick for just $8 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

“This one is key. I got this tip from the people who do my hair,” Richards began before demonstrating how to use the stick. “If you’re doing a ponytail or whatever style you want and you have baby hairs or things sticking up, you have to use this to slick it back and it is a game changer.” Richards raved, ” This keeps all the little hairs down and gives it a little slicked-back look.”

If you plan to rock sleek hairstyles this summer, add this wax stick to your collection! Not only is it a hit with celebrities, but it’s just as loved by ordinary shoppers, too. It’s Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling hair styling gels and it was purchased more than 70,000 times in the past month.

Castor oil, vitamin E and avocado oil are nourishing ingredients that soften and smooth hair. Plant-based beeswax is the key ingredient that tames baby hairs and flyaways. It’s super-easy to use. Style your hair as desired and swipe the stick along the areas that need to be tamed. This stick is so small and compact that you can fit it in your carry-on while traveling. Best of all? It doesn’t leave behind a greasy cast or a lingering smell.

Like Richards, Amazon shoppers can’t say enough about how well this wax stick works. It has over 30,000 perfect five-star reviews. Some shoppers provided picture reviews proving how slick their hairstyles were from using it.

“I got this product to tame my crazy postpartum hair and it’s worked so well! It looks natural, you can barely tell there’s any product on it and it lasts all day. There’s no smell and it doesn’t leave a greasy residue on my hands but my hair feels slick when I touch it,” one five-star reviewer shared. “I haven’t had any breakouts or reactions even when I leave it in for a few days. The tube is convenient for me to keep in my purse in case I need to touch up any flyaways at work. It’s been almost a year and I still have almost a full tube left so the value for the money is really good too!”

Whether you’re rocking sleek ponytails or want to lay down your edges, hair wax styles are helpful options. This Kyle Richards-approved option is a hit with Amazon shoppers. Plus, you can snag it on sale for just $8!

See it: Get the Samnyte Hair Wax Stick for just $8 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

